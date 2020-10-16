Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Chris Paul Trade, Anthony Davis' Contract, More

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers took home the Larry O'Brien Trophy on Sunday to end a season unlike any other in NBA history, but as the league calendar changes to next year with free agency and the draft looming, it's time for the team to focus on how they can help LeBron James win a fifth championship.

James publicly pushed for Anthony Davis to join the Lakers, after telling ESPN in December 2018 that having the forward alongside him "would be amazing."

After seven years with the New Orleans Pelicans, Davis was a six-time All-Star who averaged 23.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 2.1 assists per game. And he has continued to develop alongside James in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old averaged 26.1 points per game with 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.5 steals during the regular season, and he averaged 27.7 points and 9.7 rebounds in the postseason en route to the title.

Luckily for James and the Lakers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Thursday that Davis will opt out of his $28.7 million option in order to re-sign with L.A., with contract options ranging from two years and a player option at $68.1 million to four years and a player option at $146.6 million.

In exploring who may join the Lakers this offseason, James' influence has to be taken into account. According to Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus, one Eastern Conference executive pointed out a perfect fit in Chris Paul, who is the subject of a multitude of trade rumors as of late.

"Chris Paul would love to come back to L.A. I know it would be a dream come true for Chris," the executive said. "I know LeBron loves and trusts him and he would be a good fit."

In his first season with Oklahoma City, Paul earned his first All-Star nod since 2015-16 and averaged 17.6 points per game with 6.7 assists. This offseason, it has been reported that the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers are interested in the point guard.

Financially, though, the 35-year-old is a tough sell for the Lakers, as the 10-time All-Star comes with a two-year, $85.6 million price tag, per Spotrac.

With the salary cap in mind, L.A. would need to send out more than $30 million, which Pincus suggested could come by way of Kyle Kuzma, Danny Green, Quinn Cook, Avery Bradley and JaVale McGee in addition to its first-round draft pick.

"It's a no-brainer to get a third scorer [and playmaker] like Chris. It's a really valid and viable scenario," the executive said. "Will it happen? I don't know, but if I'm the Lakers [or] if I'm LeBron, that's what I go for. They might be able to get a pick back from the Thunder, like [the Miami Heat's 2021 previously acquired by Oklahoma City]."

The Lakers should shed some weight in free agency, with Charania also reporting both Rajon Rondo and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are expected to move on this offseason.

Caldwell-Pope, 27, is set to decline an $8.5 million player option, with the shooting guard planning to explore "external suitors" after grabbing 48 points through the last three games of the NBA Finals.

Rondo, 34, who represents another notable player option for the Lakers, is also expected to decline.

Every decision will become clearer as free agency and the draft get closer.