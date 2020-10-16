NBA Free Agents 2020: Rumors, Predictions for Anthony Davis, Lakers and More

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers have barely had the opportunity to put in an order in for new embroidery on the championship banner and the reports are starting to come in about their title defense in 2021.

Priority No. 1 should be ensuring that Anthony Davis—one half of the most dominant duo in the league—is back in the Purple and Gold through at least next season. As LeBron James ages, AD's role with the franchise will only grow.

Putting a team around the two that can compete in the postseason is a close second on the priority list. Names such as Rajon Rondo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Dwight Howard aren't stars at this point, but they played a pivotal role in running through the postseason.

The NBA now shifts from the wild bubble season to the uncertainty of an offseason with no set schedule for the next year. Here's a look at the latest reports for some of the Lakers' top names and one of the best free agents available.

Anthony Davis to Opt-Out and Re-Sign with Lakers

When the Lakers traded away a slew of young players and assets to get Anthony Davis, it was a gamble that the big man would enjoy Los Angeles enough to want to stay long term. After all, he has the ability to opt-out of his contract this offseason or stay for just one more season.

Fortunately for the Lakers, things have clicked just fine for him in Los Angeles.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that sources believe Davis intends to opt-out of his contract so that he can re-sign with the Lakers. His option for next season is worth $28.7 million.

This move shouldn't come as a surprise. Davis and James both put up tremendous individual stats while obviously reaping the rewards in the win column. It's a partnership that makes sense going forward.

Charania also detailed some potential terms for a new contract for Davis. Among the list was a two-year deal with an option for a third year that would set up Davis to hit free agency again in 2022 when he amassed 10 years of service and would be eligible for a max contract worth 35 percent of the team's cap.

Prediction: Davis Signs a two-year deal with third-year option

Rajon Rondo Expected to Decline Option; Lakers Among Teams Interested

Rajon Rondo was an important piece in the championship team. Outside of LeBron, he was the best distributor on the team and offered a stabilizing force for the offense coming off the bench.

In the postseason, he averaged 6.6 assists per game while showing a surprising amount of touch from beyond the arc shooting 40 percent from three. He isn't going to make a lot of headlines this offseason but could be an important force for the Lakers or another contender come next summer.

Charania also touched on the veteran point guard in his reporting. According to his sources, the 34-year-old will opt out of his contract, and he will "have interest from the Lakers and others believing he is a piece to build on a championship roster."

Fresh off his second career title, Rondo was noncommittal when asked about his future on ESPN's First Take.

"I'm definitely going to entertain it," Rondo said in regards to free agency. "Obviously, always thinking about running it back with a great group of guys and coaching staff. I can't thank those guys enough for giving me a shot the last couple of years. It's been amazing playing for this organization."

The Lakers have clearly done a good job of impressing him but opting out isn't a good sign for the Lakers' ability to retain him. Should he opt out of his deal, he would be declining the raise that comes in his second year option and instead could only sign for minimum again, which could be less than it was last year because of the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Given his playoff experience and production in this year's run, Rondo would be a highly sought-after veteran free agent. A team like Philadelphia might make a lot of sense as they try to find a new identity under new coach Doc Rivers.

Rivers and Rondo have a connection going back to their days with the Celtics. His presence on the Sixers roster would give them veteran leadership who knows what it takes to win a championship while also giving them good point guard play off the bench.

Prediction: Rondo signs with Philadelphia

Knicks Are a Potential Suitor for Fred VanVleet

In a free-agency class that's light on stars with the actual potential to move Fred VanVleet is one of the top players who is actually available and could move teams.

Like Rondo, the point guard recently proved to be a valuable member of a championship team. Unlike Rondo, VanVleet is still clearly in his prime and ready to carry a much bigger offensive burden. He averaged 17.6 points, 6.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game in his age-25 season with the Raptors.

Those numbers only improved in the postseason where he was their leading scorer.

So the Raptors would likely to be happy to have him back, but there is expected to be some competition for his services. Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported that, "The Raptors are the betting favorites to re-sign VanVleet, but his free agency is unrestricted and the Knicks, according to sources, are among the other teams with interest."

Bondy went on to report that the Knicks are also interested in trading for Chris Paul, which would take precedence over their desire to sign VanVleet.

The Knicks are one of the few teams expected to have the kind of cap flexibility to hand a big contract to a free agent like VanVleet. The Raptors Bird rights on him may play an important role in the race. But regardless of where the cap ends up falling there should be a handful of teams who could be in on the bidding for VanVleet's services.

As far as a prediction goes, there may be another team that isn't as glitzy who could win out in this one. The Detroit Pistons have been linked to the free agent as far back as the spring, per James L. Edwards III of The Athletic. Bringing him on makes a lot of sense, as the team's other young pieces are in need of a point guard who can come and bring structure to the offense.

Prediction: VanVleet Signs with Detroit