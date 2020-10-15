Matt Hardy Announces He's Cleared to Return After Injury at AEW All Out

Photo credit: WWE.com.

On Wednesday night's episode of AEW Dynamite, Matt Hardy announced that he has been cleared to return to the ring.

Hardy suffered an injury last month at AEW All Out during a Broken Rules match against Sammy Guevara. Hardy and Guevara were supposed to go through a pair of tables after jumping off a scissor lift in the backstage area, but Hardy overshot the tables and hit his head on the concrete floor.

The match was initially called off when Hardy appeared unsteady and unable to stand, but he and Guevara went back to the stage and climbed some scaffolding. Hardy knocked Guevara off to score the victory.

Hardy has continued to appear on AEW programming since suffering the injury, but he has done so in a managerial role for Private Party rather than as an active competitor.

A few weeks ago on Dynamite, AEW ran an angle that saw Hardy laid out backstage by a mystery attacker. Guevara revealed Wednesday that he was the one who took Hardy's knee out, and he noted that he intended to keep making Hardy's life miserable:

In response, Hardy made it clear that his focus is on getting back at Guevara now that he has been cleared for action:

The 46-year-old Hardy's WWE contract expired in March, and it wasn't long before he surfaced in AEW. Hardy immediately got involved in a rivalry with The Inner Circle, specifically targeting Chris Jericho.

He eventually branched off into a feud with Guevara, and they were at odds for several weeks prior to their match at All Out.

Although Hardy beat Guevara at All Out, it was far from a satisfying conclusion because of the scary injury Hardy suffered, and there is little doubt that both he and Guevara would prefer to conclude their program in a far more decisive manner.

