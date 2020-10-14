Alabama HC Nick Saban, AD Greg Byrne Test Positive for COVID-19

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19.

"Early this afternoon, we received notification that Coach Saban and (AD) Greg Byrne tested positive for COVID-19," the school said in a statement. "Both immediately left the facility and went to their homes to self-isolate after receiving that information."

"I informed our team of my positive test at 2 p.m. today on a Zoom call and let them know offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee preparations at the complex while I work from home," Saban said in a statement.

Saban, 68, added that he has not experienced any symptoms related to COVID-19.

The Crimson Tide faced Ole Miss on Saturday, a team that is currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

"For the first time we are having an issue with that," head coach Lane Kiffin told reporters Wednesday. "I'm not going to get into the numbers."

The team hadn't had a positive test for COVID-19 in the last four weeks but is now dealing with multiple cases, per Nick Suss of the Clarion-Ledger.

It comes after two other SEC games scheduled for Saturday—Florida vs. LSU and Missouri vs. Vanderbilt—were postponed as a result of COVID-19 outbreaks.

Alabama also faced Missouri earlier in the season with 12 Tigers players out for COVID-related reasons.

Alabama is scheduled to face Georgia on Saturday in a game that could have significant implications for the SEC championship and College Football Playoff picture. Both teams are currently 3-0 on the season.