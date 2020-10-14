    Alabama HC Nick Saban, AD Greg Byrne Test Positive for COVID-19

    FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Alabama coach Nick Saban leads his team to the field before an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Columbia, Mo. Saban last week improved to 20-0 when facing teams led by one of his former assistants.
    Alabama football head coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19.

    "Early this afternoon, we received notification that Coach Saban and (AD) Greg Byrne tested positive for COVID-19," the school said in a statement. "Both immediately left the facility and went to their homes to self-isolate after receiving that information."

    "I informed our team of my positive test at 2 p.m. today on a Zoom call and let them know offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee preparations at the complex while I work from home," Saban said in a statement.

    Saban, 68, added that he has not experienced any symptoms related to COVID-19.

    The Crimson Tide faced Ole Miss on Saturday, a team that is currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

    "For the first time we are having an issue with that," head coach Lane Kiffin told reporters Wednesday. "I'm not going to get into the numbers."

    The team hadn't had a positive test for COVID-19 in the last four weeks but is now dealing with multiple cases, per Nick Suss of the Clarion-Ledger.

    It comes after two other SEC games scheduled for Saturday—Florida vs. LSU and Missouri vs. Vanderbilt—were postponed as a result of COVID-19 outbreaks.

    Alabama also faced Missouri earlier in the season with 12 Tigers players out for COVID-related reasons.

    Alabama is scheduled to face Georgia on Saturday in a game that could have significant implications for the SEC championship and College Football Playoff picture. Both teams are currently 3-0 on the season.

