LSU vs. Florida Postponed After Gators' COVID-19 Outbreak

Saturday's game between the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators was postponed because of the COVID-19 outbreak with Florida's team.

The SEC announced the news Wednesday and stated the game was rescheduled for Dec. 12:

The Gators announced that athletic director Scott Stricklin would address the media at 2 p.m. ET Wednesday to discuss the program's outbreak.

The University of Florida announced Tuesday that there were five positive COVID-19 tests in the program in the past week. All football activities were shut down.

As first reported by Payton Titus of the Independent Florida Alligator on Tuesday and confirmed by ESPN's Andrea Adelson, the Gators have had 19 positive COVID-19 tests between players, coaches and personnel.

The game was the second SEC contest this week to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Vanderbilt at Missouri was postponed because the Commodores fell short of the SEC minimum of 53 scholarship players.

The Gators were scheduled to host LSU at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at 4 p.m. ET Saturday.