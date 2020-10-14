Report: Saints' Michael Thomas Fined $59K for Practice Altercation

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints apparently didn't want to worry about a potential grievance with star wide receiver Michael Thomas and the NFL Players Association, so they reportedly only fined him instead of technically suspending him.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported the news, noting the Saints sent Thomas a letter with the subject line of "Fine for Conduct Detrimental to the Club" that explained a fine of $58,823.53.

It does not mention a suspension for Monday's win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

"It's a strange development, given that the discipline was so widely characterized as a suspension," Florio wrote. "Although on the surface it's a distinction without a difference, the difference between a fine in the amount of one game check and a one-game suspension means that $27.95 million in future guarantees have not been voided."

Florio suggested eliminating those guarantees with a suspension likely would have led to a grievance.

Prior to Monday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Saints announced Thomas was ruled out for team discipline and not because of the ankle injury that had sidelined him since Week 1.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Thomas punched safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson during practice, leading to the discipline.

Albert Breer of The MMQB noted they jawed at each other first before Thomas eventually threw the punch while adding the wide receiver's decision not to immediately apologize "may have contributed to the punishment."

Thomas is coming off a dominant 2019 campaign that saw him set the NFL record for the most catches in a season (149) on his way to a league-best 1,725 receiving yards.

Without Thomas on the field, New Orleans defeated the Chargers 30-27 in overtime. Emmanuel Sanders played the role of No. 1 wide receiver with 12 catches for 122 yards.

New Orleans has a bye in Week 6 before its NFC South showdown with the Carolina Panthers in Week 7. The Saints, Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are tied atop the division at 3-2.