Report: Mike D'Antoni Targeted by Nets to Join Steve Nash's Coaching Staff

Steve Nash played for Mike D'Antoni when the latter was the head coach of the Phoenix Suns, and they may be reunited in different roles for the 2020-21 NBA season.

According to Frank Isola of SiriusXM NBA Radio, D'Antoni is being considered as a potential candidate for Nash's coaching staff with the Brooklyn Nets. Brooklyn hired Nash to be its next head coach in September in a somewhat surprising move considering he had no prior experience in such a role.

Brooklyn should be one of the most intriguing teams to follow during the 2020-21 campaign, and adding D'Antoni would bring another high-profile name to the mix.

The Nets made the playoffs this past season even though Kevin Durant didn't play a single game and Kyrie Irving was out since Feb. 1. Having them both healthy and on the court together instantly makes the team a contender to emerge from the Eastern Conference, and there could be a talented supporting cast with Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie, Jarrett Allen and others depending on how the offseason unfolds.

That alone is enough to make the Nets appointment viewing, but having a Hall of Famer and two-time league MVP in Nash as the head coach adds another storyline.

D'Antoni would provide experience and another notable voice on the bench. He has coached the Denver Nuggets, Suns, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets and is known for an offensive style that pushes the pace and relies on open three-pointers.

Nash fit perfectly into the system as a player, and Irving is someone who can do many of the same things by getting out into transition, breaking down opponents off the dribble early in the shot clock and either hitting from the outside himself or setting up Durant and others to do the same.

While D'Antoni has never won a championship as a head coach, he has a 672-527 record and 10 seasons of playoff experience.

He would likely find himself in the playoffs again if the Nets hire him.