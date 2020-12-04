Nuggets 2020-21 Schedule: Top Games, Championship Odds and Record Predictions

Mike Ehrmann/Associated Press

The Denver Nuggets experienced a major turnaround in 2018-19 when they made the playoffs for the first time since 2012-13, and they returned all five members of their starting core among 11 players who came back to do it again last season.

Led again by Nikola Jokic, who has been the center of the Nuggets' production for five seasons, they locked up the third seed in the Western Conference before falling to the eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals.

After drafting center Zeke Nnaji at No. 22 then trading for guard RJ Hampton at No. 24, the Nuggets lost Jerami Grant, Torrey Craig and Mason Plumlee in free agency. At the same time, they added veteran Jamychal Green.

While that chemistry might be gone from the 2020-21 Nuggets, there are bright spots that will carry over from their first trip to the conference finals since 2008-09.

Here's a look at what Denver will have to face in its quest to build on its newfound success.

2020-21 Nuggets Schedule Details

Season Opener: Dec. 23 vs. Sacramento Kings (9 p.m. ET)

Championship Odds: +1600 (via FanDuel)

Top Matchups

Los Angeles Lakers (First Game: Feb. 4)

The Nuggets' playoff run, which included 4-3 wins over the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers, came to a close against the eventual champions. Though the conference final ended up being a five-game contest, Denver fought hard, with its biggest deficit being 12 points in Game 1.

In addition to being a testament to success, the Lakers are also a model for the Nuggets in terms of how a more-experienced Michael Porter Jr. can be used in the lineup.

With newcomer Anthony Davis slotted alongside LeBron James, the King forfeited his title as the Lakers' top scorer and moved to become their top playmaker, leading in assists. The Nuggets shouldn't look to that as a carbon copy as Porter moves in for more alongside Jokic, but it is a pairing they can look toward for inspiration.

When the two teams meet again on Feb. 4 at the Staples Center, it will be a solid benchmark for the Nuggets to understand where they are at for the 2020-21 season, and how far they still need to go if they want to be in a position to contend for the Western Conference title—or more.

Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers split the regular-season series against the Nuggets with a decisive 132-103 victory in February—in which seven L.A. players churned out double-digit points—after Denver edged out a 114-104 win in January.

When they met again in the postseason, the Nuggets overcame a 3-1 series deficit to take the Clippers out in seven games. It was a product of Jokic, Porter and Jamal Murray jelling together just in time; and while that combination continues to develop, the Clippers are undergoing changes of their own.

Tyronn Lue is taking over the reins from Doc Rivers, and the Nuggets may have the edge in this battle if they carry their postseason momentum into the new campaign.

Season Forecast

The Nuggets will be looking to their Big Three of Jokic, Murray and Porter to help propel the team to greater heights next season.

Jokic's postseason form was no surprise, as he averaged 24.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists through 19 playoff games, following a second consecutive All-Star nod. But the postseason also highlighted the depth he has around him.

Murray set career bests in points (18.5) and assists (4.8) per game during the regular season, and he brought a new energy to the court when his team needed it most.

In the postseason, the 23-year-old scored 50 points in both Game 4 and Game 6 against the Utah Jazz, and he added 42 points in between. As a result, he became the first player since Michael Jordan in 1993 to post three consecutive 40-point games in one series.

However, Murray also provided 12 assists in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, a new playoff-best for him.

Porter, meanwhile, found his stride in his first NBA season after missing 2018-19 with a back injury. With more time to develop, the 22-year-old could be a legitimate piece of the Nuggets' core. After averaging 9.3 points in the regular season, he posted 11.4 through 19 playoff games.

The Nuggets may have a slow start as Porter continues to find his footing at the top level, but the team should carry its postseason momentum into another playoff campaign in 2021.

Record Prediction: 42-30