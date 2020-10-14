US Men's Soccer, Juventus Star Weston McKennie Tests Positive for COVID-19

John Raoux/Associated Press

Juventus announced Wednesday that United States men's national team star Weston McKennie tested positive for COVID-19.

"In compliance with the regulations and the protocol, the team entered into fiduciary isolation this evening," the club said. "This procedure will allow all persons negative to the controls to carry out regular training and match activities, but will not allow contact with people outside of the group."

Juventus also confirmed under-23 player Lucas Rosa and a member of the U23 staff tested positive.

McKennie is the second Juve senior player to test positive in as many days, though Cristiano Ronaldo was on national team duty with Portugal when the Portuguese Football Federation confirmed his positive result.

Ronaldo has since returned to Turin but will remain at home until his period of isolation is over.

Juventus announced Oct. 3 that two of their staff members had tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the club into "fiduciary isolation." They were scheduled to play Napoli on the following day, but Napoli declined to show up, citing recommendations from local health officials.

Both McKennie and Ronaldo will have to quarantine for at least 10 days before they're permitted to resume playing.

That will rule them out for Saturday's Serie A match with Crotone and the Champions League opener Tuesday against Dynamo Kyiv. They could be available to take the pitch Oct. 25, when Juve play Hellas Verona. Three days later, the nine-time reigning Serie A champions play Barcelona in the Champions League.

McKennie signed with Juventus in August on a one-year loan from Bundesliga side Schalke. Juve can make the move permanent by paying €18.5 million.

The 22-year-old has started in each of the club's first two league matches.