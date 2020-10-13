Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Self-Isolate

Thibault Camus/Associated Press

Portugal announced Tuesday that Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Oct. 3, Juventus announced two of its staff members had also tested positive. As a result, all those involved with the club had gone into self-isolation.

Portugal had a pair of matches last week, drawing 0-0 with Spain in a friendly and earning the same score in Sunday's UEFA Nations League fixture with France. Ronaldo's positive test will rule him out of Wednesday's Nations League clash with Sweden.

Portugal said in Tuesday's statement (h/t ESPN) that no other players had a positive test. Upon the conclusion of the Sweden fixture, Portugal won't be in action again until Nov. 11.

Under Italy's COVID-19 protocols, Ronaldo will have to isolate for 10 days. That will rule him out for Saturday's Serie A clash with Crotone and Juve's Champions League opener with Dynamo Kiev on Oct. 20.

He could be cleared to return Oct. 25 against Hellas Verona. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner might also be available when Juventus play Lionel Messi and Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League.

Juventus have one win and one draw through their first two Serie A matches as they look to claim a 10th straight league title.

Juventus were scheduled to play Napoli on Oct. 4, but the latter cited local health recommendations and declined to make the trip to Allianz Stadium. Under league rules, Juve should be awarded a 3-0 victory, a result that isn't yet reflected in the Serie A table.