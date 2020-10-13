Austin Rivers, GF Audreyana Michelle Reveal Baby Gender with Alley-Oop Video

Austin Rivers, GF Audreyana Michelle Reveal Baby Gender with Alley-Oop VideoOctober 14, 2020
Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press
Weeks removed from NBA competition, Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers put in a different type of work on the court this week.
In a video posted to Instagram, the 28-year-old Rivers caught an exploding basketball in a lob from his girlfriend, model Audreyana Michelle, to reveal that the couple is expecting a baby boy. The ball broke open to reveal blue powder before Rivers could finish the alley-oop, which he acknowledged in his video caption.
"It broke in the hand lol but yea it's a boy," wrote Rivers, whose first son Kayden was born in 2018. "Blessed."
