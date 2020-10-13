    Austin Rivers, GF Audreyana Michelle Reveal Baby Gender with Alley-Oop Video

    Jenna CiccotelliContributor IIIOctober 14, 2020

    Houston Rockets' Austin Rivers reacts to his shot during the second quarter of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
    Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

    Weeks removed from NBA competition, Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers put in a different type of work on the court this week.

    In a video posted to Instagram, the 28-year-old Rivers caught an exploding basketball in a lob from his girlfriend, model Audreyana Michelle, to reveal that the couple is expecting a baby boy. The ball broke open to reveal blue powder before Rivers could finish the alley-oop, which he acknowledged in his video caption.

    "It broke in the hand lol but yea it's a boy," wrote Rivers, whose first son Kayden was born in 2018. "Blessed."

