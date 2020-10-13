Seahawks' Jamal Adams Says DK Metcalf Is the 'New Era Megatron'

Doug Murray/Associated Press

After DK Metcalf put up 93 yards and a pair of touchdowns on six receptions in the Seattle Seahawks' comeback victory against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at CenturyLink Field, his teammate Jamal Adams compared him to one of the league's greats.

On Tuesday, the safety said Metcalf was the "new era Megatron," a reference to six-time Pro Bowler Calvin Johnson, who played for the Detroit Lions from 2007 to '15 and is the franchise's all-time leading receiver.

Metcalf ranks second in the league in 2020 with 496 yards (22 catches on 39 targets), behind only Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. His average grab of 22.5 yards is a league-best, two yards ahead of Dallas Cowboys wideout Michael Gallup.

The undefeated Seahawks are back in action Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.