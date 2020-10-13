    Eagles Announce Fans Can Return in Limited Capacity for Week 6 vs. Ravens

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 13, 2020
    Alerted 34m ago in the B/R App

    A Philadelphia Eagles hemet lies on the turf during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Corey Perrine)
    Corey Perrine/Associated Press

    The Philadelphia Eagles are the latest NFL team that will allow fans to attend games in a limited capacity. 

    Chris McPherson of the team's official website reported Tuesday that the Eagles have received approval from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the City of Philadelphia to host up fans starting with Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

    Up to 7,500 people, including players, coaches, stadium personnel, fans and media, will be allowed to enter Lincoln Financial Field. 

    Eagles president Don Smolenski released a statement about the team's ability to host fans starting in Week 6:

    "We have been working very closely with state and local officials, public health experts, and the National Football League on a number of scenarios to safely bring Eagles fans back to Lincoln Financial Field. After many thoughtful and active discussions, we are thrilled to announce that the fan experience will return to Lincoln Financial Field this Sunday.

    "On behalf of the Philadelphia Eagles, I would like to thank Governor Wolf, Mayor Kenney, and their respective representatives for the support and guidance over these past few months. We will all continue to stay in close communication and will be prepared to adjust and adapt as needed."

    A set of rules will be in place as part of health and safety protocols, including a mask requirement, cashless concessions and contactless parking. 

    Tickets will initially be made available to season-ticket holders who opted into their plan for the 2020 season. 

    The Eagles are among 15 NFL teams thus far that are allowing fans to attend games in person. They will host the Ravens, New York Giants (Oct. 22) and Dallas Cowboys (Nov. 1) in their next three contests.     

    Related

      Jets Trying to Trade Le’Veon?

      NY Daily News is reporting the Jets are shopping Bell ahead of trade deadline at the end of the month

      Jets Trying to Trade Le’Veon?
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jets Trying to Trade Le’Veon?

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Biggest Early-Season Disappointments

      The player on every team who's been a let down through the first five weeks

      Biggest Early-Season Disappointments
      Philadelphia Eagles logo
      Philadelphia Eagles

      Biggest Early-Season Disappointments

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report

      Looking Ahead to the Eagles Schedule After Week 5

      Looking Ahead to the Eagles Schedule After Week 5
      Philadelphia Eagles logo
      Philadelphia Eagles

      Looking Ahead to the Eagles Schedule After Week 5

      Glenn Erby
      via Eagles Wire

      5 Takeaways from the Cowboys' Week 5 Win

      Our writer's takes on Andy Dalton's debut, where Dallas stands in the NFC East and more 📲

      5 Takeaways from the Cowboys' Week 5 Win
      NFL logo
      NFL

      5 Takeaways from the Cowboys' Week 5 Win

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report