Eagles Announce Fans Can Return in Limited Capacity for Week 6 vs. Ravens

Eagles Announce Fans Can Return in Limited Capacity for Week 6 vs. RavensOctober 13, 2020
The Philadelphia Eagles are the latest NFL team that will allow fans to attend games in a limited capacity.
Chris McPherson of the team's official website reported Tuesday that the Eagles have received approval from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the City of Philadelphia to host up fans starting with Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Up to 7,500 people, including players, coaches, stadium personnel, fans and media, will be allowed to enter Lincoln Financial Field.
Eagles president Don Smolenski released a statement about the team's ability to host fans starting in Week 6:
"We have been working very closely with state and local officials, public health experts, and the National Football League on a number of scenarios to safely bring Eagles fans back to Lincoln Financial Field. After many thoughtful and active discussions, we are thrilled to announce that the fan experience will return to Lincoln Financial Field this Sunday.
"On behalf of the Philadelphia Eagles, I would like to thank Governor Wolf, Mayor Kenney, and their respective representatives for the support and guidance over these past few months. We will all continue to stay in close communication and will be prepared to adjust and adapt as needed."
A set of rules will be in place as part of health and safety protocols, including a mask requirement, cashless concessions and contactless parking.
Tickets will initially be made available to season-ticket holders who opted into their plan for the 2020 season.
The Eagles are among 15 NFL teams thus far that are allowing fans to attend games in person. They will host the Ravens, New York Giants (Oct. 22) and Dallas Cowboys (Nov. 1) in their next three contests.
