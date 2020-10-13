Eagles Announce Fans Can Return in Limited Capacity for Week 6 vs. Ravens

Corey Perrine/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles are the latest NFL team that will allow fans to attend games in a limited capacity.

Chris McPherson of the team's official website reported Tuesday that the Eagles have received approval from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the City of Philadelphia to host up fans starting with Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Up to 7,500 people, including players, coaches, stadium personnel, fans and media, will be allowed to enter Lincoln Financial Field.

Eagles president Don Smolenski released a statement about the team's ability to host fans starting in Week 6:

"We have been working very closely with state and local officials, public health experts, and the National Football League on a number of scenarios to safely bring Eagles fans back to Lincoln Financial Field. After many thoughtful and active discussions, we are thrilled to announce that the fan experience will return to Lincoln Financial Field this Sunday.