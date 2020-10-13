    Ty Lue Rumors: Clippers Assistant Has 'Significant Momentum' for Rockets HC Job

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 13, 2020
    Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Ty Lue calls to his players during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in Boston, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    Charles Krupa/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Clippers assistant Ty Lue reportedly has "significant momentum" in the Houston Rockets' coaching search after meeting with team officials Monday. 

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Rockets may offer Lue the job before the Clippers have completed the interview process for the vacancy. Lue is considered a top contender for both the Clippers' and Rockets' openings.

         

