Report: Bills vs. Titans to Be Played After TEN Has 0 Positive COVID-19 Tests

The third Tuesday game in NFL history is reportedly moving forward after the Tennessee Titans went a second consecutive day without a positive COVID-19 test.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the Titans' testing from Monday revealed no new tests. The Titans had to shut their facility down Sunday after tests from the previous day showed a staff member was positive for the virus.

The Titans have spent a total of two days at their facility since Sept. 29, when an outbreak put their season on pause.

