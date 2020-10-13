WWE Draft Results; Finn Balor's Surgery; Mustafa Ali Tweets During Raw Absence

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

WWE Draft Results Revealed

The 2020 WWE draft was held on last week's SmackDown and this week's Raw, and it featured no shortage of shifting between rosters, as seen in the official draft breakdown provided on WWE.com.

The biggest SmackDown-to-Raw jumps included AJ Styles, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, Braun Strowman, Matt Riddle and Jeff Hardy. Some of the biggest names going from Raw to SmackDown were Seth Rollins, Rey and Dominik Mysterio, Bianca Belair, The Street Profits, Kevin Owens and Aleister Black.

After Raw went off the air, several additional draft picks were announced. Raw selected Lana, Riddick Moss and Arturo Ruas, while SmackDown took Natalya and The Riott Squad to round out its women's division.

There were also some free-agent signings announced with Zelina Vega, Billie Kay and Tamina going to SmackDown and Erik of The Viking Raiders remaining on Raw.

Here is a full listing of draft picks for Raw:

Drew McIntyre

Asuka

The Hurt Business (MVP, Bobby Lashley , Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander)

, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander) AJ Styles

Naomi

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax

and Ricochet

Mandy Rose

The Miz and John Morrison

and John Morrison The New Day ( Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods)

Kingston and Xavier Woods) Dana Brooke

Angel Garza

Humberto Carrillo, Tucker

Drew Gulak

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Randy Orton

Charlotte Flair

Braun Strowman

Matt Riddle

Jeff Hardy

Retribution ( Mustafa Ali, T-Bar, Mace, Slapjack , Reckoning)

Ali, T-Bar, Mace, , Reckoning) Keith Lee

Alexa Bliss

Elias

Lacey Evans

Sheamus

Nikki Cross

R-Truth

Dabba -Kato

-Kato Titus O'Neil

Peyton Royce

Akira Tozawa

Lana

Riddick Moss

Moss Arturo Ruas

Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado )

House Party (Gran and ) Erik

Here is a full listing of draft picks for SmackDown:

Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins

Sasha Banks

Bianca Belair

Jey Uso

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Big E

Otis

Murphy

Kalisto

Shorty G

Bayley

The Street Profits

Daniel Bryan

Kevin Owens

Lars Sullivan

King Corbin

Sami Zayn

Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

Apollo Crews

Carmella

Aleister Black

Natalya

The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan)

Zelina Vega

Tamina

Billie Kay

After essentially a year-and-a-half with the same rosters, a shake-up was desperately needed for both Raw and SmackDown, and there is little doubt that WWE accomplished precisely that.

There are suddenly far more intriguing matchups on the table than there were previously, and some Superstars who were afterthoughts on their previous brand may finally get a chance to shine.

Some loose ends will be tied up at Hell in a Cell on October 25, but once that pay-per-view comes and goes, the door will be open for new rivalries and storylines on both Raw and SmackDown.

Balor Undergoes Surgery on Broken Jaw

NXT champion Finn Balor provided an update Monday night on the jaw injury he suffered against Kyle O'Reilly at NXT TakeOver 31.

Balor tweeted a photo of himself at the hospital and wrote that he underwent "successful surgery" on the injury:

Last week, Balor revealed that he broke his jaw in two places as a result of his hard-hitting match against O'Reilly.

Despite the injury and the fact that he had blood pouring from his mouth, Balor managed to battle through and beat O'Reilly to retain the NXT title in what was arguably one of the best matches of 2020 regardless of company or brand.

Balor didn't appear live on last week's NXT, and there has been no announcement on when he will return to the black-an-gold brand.

Injuries to top Superstars have been an issue in NXT recently, as Killer Kross was forced to relinquish the NXT Championship several weeks ago just days after winning it from Keith Lee.

There has been no indication that Balor will follow suit by relinquishing the title as well, but the NXT Championship and its holder could be absent from television in the coming weeks, which will put additional pressure on the midcard and women's division to perform.

NXT has no shortage of talent in both the men's and women's divisions, though, which means the show should remain entertaining even with Balor on the shelf.

Mustafa Ali Tweets During Raw

Although he and the rest of Retribution didn't appear on Monday night's episode of Raw, Mustafa Ali still made his presence felt.

Ali took to Twitter and posted a cryptic message:

He also questioned why Raw selected Retribution in the WWE draft despite knowing that their goal is to destroy the brand and WWE as a whole:

Last week, Ali was revealed to be the surprise leader of Retribution. When the group interrupted a match between Ali and MVP, Ali ordered Retribution to destroy The Hurt Business.

Fans were likely expecting to hear an explanation Monday for why Ali created Retribution, but the WWE Universe will have to wait at least one more week for that.

With the WWE draft and multiple matches, Raw was somewhat chaotic this week, so perhaps waiting until next week will provide Ali and Retribution with a bigger spotlight.

Retribution has been a huge part of Raw in recent weeks, and revealing Ali as the leader could mean the talented Superstar is finally in line for the big push he deserves.

With Survivor Series on November 22, it stands to reason that Retribution will have a significant role leading up to that show and will be part of a big elimination match.

