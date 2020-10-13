Lakers News: Anthony Davis Discusses LeBron James, Winning 1st NBA Title

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are the champions of the 2020 NBA season.

For LeBron James, this is his first title with the Lakers, but his fourth overall.

For Anthony Davis, though, this is one of one. The eight-year big man out of Kentucky didn't know the euphoria of winning a championship until now and was overcome with emotion, especially in the closing moments of his team's 106-93 Game 6 win over the Miami Heat.

The 27-year-old was pulled from the game late in the fourth quarter after finishing with 19 points, 15 rebounds and an otherworldly performance as the defensive anchor for L.A.

And as the buzzer sounded and his teammates were jumping for joy, he was off to the side by himself, shedding tears.

"It all came just full circle with this championship. So I just got real emotional," Davis told Mark Medina of USA Today. "It was an unbelievable feeling, and just an emotional moment for me."

Part of that emotion had to have come from his journey.

Davis spent seven seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans, battling in obscurity for respect. The seven-time All Star only made the playoffs twice, making it as far as the semis in 2018.

Both times he was eliminated by the Golden State Warriors.

In a move that went against his personality and reputation, Davis demanded a trade to the Lakers and was dealt last June in exchange for Josh Hart, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and three draft picks.

And after a turbulent year, which included numerous obstacles such as the untimely death of longtime mentor Kobe Bryant and a worldwide pandemic that forced the league to finish the season in the bubble, Davis got the job done and hoisted the Larry O'Brien Trophy in just his first year in the purple and gold.

"It just makes it all worth it. It was tough times, but I'm a champion," he added. "When I got traded, that's all I wanted was to be a champion, to be able to compete and be able to win. I was able to do that my first year with the Lakers."

One of the main reasons the mission was so quickly accomplished was the age-defying play of James.

In his 17th season, the four-time MVP had an outstanding postseason run, capping it off with a triple-double (28 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists) to help seal the deal.

James averaged 29.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists during the Finals, reigniting the debates on whether or not he or Michael Jordan is the greatest player of all time.

"He different," Davis told ESPN's Rachel Nichols. "I mean, I'm from Chicago, so I love [Michael] Jordan. Like, all I can say is that, it's a tough ass debate. I mean, you really gotta speak facts, and he definitely made a case for himself by winning this championship tonight."

For his part, James dialed back his hubris in the moment, which was decidedly different than when he said all he wanted was his "damn respect" during the trophy presentation.

"You guys know how much I love Michael Jordan," James said. "I wear No. 23 because of Michael Jordan. When I first got my first pair of Jordans, I was...you couldn't tell me nothing. So y'all can do the debates. Y'all can figure that out."

Nichols pointed out that Davis and James had been close friends since the 2012 Olympics and mentioned how the latter had travelled on a Greyhound bus from Chicago to Ohio just to attend one of the former's camps.

It was all a part of why these two superstars came together and why they were able to make it work.

"Two Alpha males who put everything to the side, no egos, no jealousy, to go out there and just compete," Davis said. "It's not smooth all the way. There's always going to be ups and downs and bumps in the road, and we had our moments where in games and off the court, but at the same time, we knew what the goal was and that's for us to be champions."

James agreed.

"He carried me a lot, all season," he said. "I just try to do the same back to him. When I had down days or down games, he picked me up. If ever he had a bad game, wasn't too many of them, I just try to pick him up. I am my brother's keeper."

"Yes I am," Davis added.

Now that the Lakers have won their first championship since 2010, it's already time to look ahead.

Can they do it again next year? That would depend on whether Davis, who is an unrestricted free agent, will come back.

"Enjoy this championship," Davis said. "That's why I have an agent. We don't know. We came here, got it done. We'll see."

Davis may have kicked the can down the road on his free agency, but if his quick reply on James' future is any indication, he'll be back next season, ready to defend his first title.

"No, he's not retiring," Davis said.

"I don't know what my future holds," James said. "The only thing I can do is control the present, control what's going on right now, and I'm happy to be a Laker, I'm happy to be a champion and that's all I can say."