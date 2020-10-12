American Ninja Warrior 2020: Results and Top Highlights from Episode 5

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

American Ninja Warrior continued its modified 12th season this week with the first set of ninjas competing on the expanded semifinal course.

Instead of the six obstacles they had to overcome in the qualifiers, this round tests the ninjas with 10 obstacles to see who truly belongs in the final round.

The top 12 overall competitors and top two women move on to the next round. Here is the lineup of obstacles featured this week:

Shrinking Steps

Off the Hook

Clockwork (New)

Burn Rubber (New)

Sideways

Warped Wall

Salmon Ladder

Corkscrew (New)

The Dungeon (New)

Spider Trap

Kid Owhadi is only 20 years old and has already hit six buzzers in his first two seasons. He made it to the Warped Wall in under a minute but took a breather before taking on the Salmon Ladder. Unfortunately, a seventh buzzer was out of reach as he fell on the new Corkscrew obstacle.

Nate Hansen impressed everyone when he dominated the qualifying course at 5'2". His height was an asset at times in this round, but when he reached Burn Rubber, he was unable to make the long jump from one wheel to another and fell into the water below.

Sandy Zimmerman was the first woman to take a shot at the semifinal course. She managed to make it all the way to Corkscrew before being the second person to fall on the new obstacle.

Glenn Albright and Barry Goers were given a second chant thanks to Jake Murray's victory on the Power Tower. Albright took a nasty header on Burn Rubber, and Goers became the third ninja to fall on Corkscrew.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Donovan Metoyer not only ran the course in a three-piece suit but also showed off by doing a complete spin while running up the Warped Wall. He became the first person to complete Corkscrew, but his showboating caught up with him when he fell on the next obstacle, The Dungeon.

Tyler Gillett has a lot of experience on the ANW course and used every bit of that experience to become the first person to make it all the way up the Spider Trap to hit the buzzer and solidify his spot in the next round. He almost slipped right at the top but saved himself with a desperate grab.

Grant McCartney was looking to become the second veteran ninja to finish the semifinal course, but as usual, he didn't let the pressure keep him from dancing. His showmanship has always been his biggest asset and greatest detriment. He fell on Corkscrew but maintained a huge smile as he spoke with Zuri Hall after his run.

Cameron Baumgartner made Corkscrew and The Dungeon look easy on his way to making it up Spider Trap to earn the fastest finish up until that point with an impressive time of 5:30.

Before the season began, Jamie Rahn cut his thumb with a circular saw but still managed to compete. The injury may have been too much to overcome, and he ended up falling on The Dungeon. He had to hope he made it to that obstacle quick enough to advance to the finals.

Daniel Gil cut almost a minute off Baumgartner's time and finished the course in 4:38. A few competitors later, Murray narrowly edged him out with a time of 4:37.

Jesse Labreck has been the top woman on ANW for the past three seasons. She fell on The Dungeon but managed to make it far enough to secure her spot in the next round. Jody Avila was the final ninja to run the course. He was quick enough to qualify for the finals but also fell on The Dungeon.

Here is a list of the ninjas who will be moving on to the final round:

Jake Murray (Finished)

Daniel Gil (Finished)

Cameron Baumgartner

Tyler Gillett (Finished)

Adam Rayl (Finished)

Jackson Twait (Fell on Obstacle 10)

Jody Avila (Fell on Obstacle 9)

Donovan Metoyer (Fell on Obstacle 9)

Jon Alexis Jr. (Fell on Obstacle 9)

Flip Rodriguez (Fell on Obstacle 9)

Chris DiGangi (Fell on Obstacle 9)

Jamie Rahn (Fell on Obstacle 9)

Jesse Labreck (Fell on Obstacle 9)

Sandy Zimmerman (Fell on Obstacle 8)

Next week will be the second and final semifinal episode before the ninjas face whatever has been concocted inside The Dome at America's Center in place of Mount Midoriyama.