    Barack Obama Praises 'Extraordinary Leader' LeBron James After Lakers' Title Win

    Jenna CiccotelliContributor IIIOctober 12, 2020

    LeBron James speaks after presenting President Barack Obama with a basketball signed by the NBA champions Miami Heat basketball team in the East Room at the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 28, 2013. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
    Charles Dharapak/Associated Press

    Former U.S. President Barack Obama took to Twitter on Tuesday to congratulate LeBron James after James won his fourth NBA title.

    Obama shared photos of James after each of his championship wins: in 2012 and 2013 with the Miami Heat, 2016 with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Monday night after the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Heat in six games.

    "Proud of my friend @KingJames for his fourth title, fourth Finals MVP, and for not only living up to the hype after seventeen seasons, but surpassing it as an extraordinary leader both on the court and in the public arena fighting for education, social justice, and our democracy," Obama wrote. 

    Over the summer, James and Chris Paul were among the players who asked Obama for advice after the NBA season was temporarily halted in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. Per ESPN's Dave McMenamin, "Obama was in favor of returning to play once the players seized the moment to work with the league's owners to identify and implement actionable items to effect positive change."

    The former president also tweeted late Monday night recognizing the Lakers' win and the Seattle Storm's WNBA championship, praising the leagues for "using their platforms to take a stand for racial justice and encourage civic participation this offseason." 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      LeBron Praises AD in IG Post

      '〰 + 👑 = 🏆. That simple!!'

      LeBron Praises AD in IG Post
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      LeBron Praises AD in IG Post

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Lakers Favored to Win 2021 Title 💰

      LAL sits at +380 with the Clippers next at +460

      Lakers Favored to Win 2021 Title 💰
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Lakers Favored to Win 2021 Title 💰

      theduel.com
      via theduel.com

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊

      Our way-too-soon 2020-21 rankings are out. See where your squad ranks heading into the offseason 📲

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report

      Lakers Surpass LeBron's 2016 Cavs as Fanatics' Top-Selling NBA Champs

      Lakers Surpass LeBron's 2016 Cavs as Fanatics' Top-Selling NBA Champs
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Lakers Surpass LeBron's 2016 Cavs as Fanatics' Top-Selling NBA Champs

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report