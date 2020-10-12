Vikings' Dalvin Cook Reportedly 'Good' After Suffering Groin Injury vs. Seahawks

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings star Dalvin Cook is "good" after suffering a groin injury during Sunday's 27-26 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Cook underwent an MRI on Monday, and the test appeared to produce promising results.

"It went well," Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer said Monday. "We'll see how he does this week."

Cook missed most of the second half against Seattle, returning for one play before missing the rest of the game. He finished the game with 65 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, adding 24 yards on five receptions.

"He wanted to try to get in there and play again," Zimmer said after the game.

Injuries continue to be an issue for Cook, who was mostly healthy last season but still missed two games with shoulder issues. He also missed five games in 2018 with hamstring problems, and a torn ACL in 2017 limited his rookie season to just four games.

This was one of the big concerns for the Vikings before agreeing to a five-year, $63 million extension prior to the start of the season.

The 25-year-old is an elite player when healthy, leading the NFL with 489 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in the first five weeks before his groin injury.

Cook broke out in 2019 with 1,654 yards from scrimmage and 13 total touchdowns, earning his first Pro Bowl selection in the process. Through his first four seasons, he is averaging 76.3 rushing yards per game, fifth-most among active players.

The Vikings will have to wait and see how Cook holds up in the coming days to see if he will be available for Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons. Of note, Minnesota has a bye in Week 7, which would give Cook extra time to heal should the Vikings opt to take the cautious approach.

Regardless, the Minnesota backfield is in good hands. Alexander Mattison should be able to handle the majority of snaps in the backfield should Cook be sidelined, while Mike Boone could get a few carries.