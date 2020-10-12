    NBA Draft 2020: 1st-Round Mock Draft and Names to Watch on Stock Market

    The 2020 NBA playoffs, the entire bubble experience and the Finals have come to an end. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat 106-93 to claim the franchise's 17th championship Sunday.

    Now, the basketball world collectively moves on to next month's draft.

    While the Lakers long felt like one of the NBA's championship favorites, the picture surrounding the 2020 draft class is much murkier. There is no clear-cut top prospect, and a lot of early picks are going to come down to individual team preferences.

    How might things unfold? Let's take a look.

        

    2020 NBA Mock Draft

    1. Minnesota Timberwolves: LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks

    2. Golden State Warriors: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

    3. Charlotte Hornets: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia  

    4. Chicago Bulls: Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

    5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Obi Toppin, PF/C, Dayton

    6. Atlanta Hawks: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

    7. Detroit Pistons: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

    8. New York Knicks: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

    9. Washington Wizards: Isaac Okoro, SF/PF, Auburn

    10. Phoenix Suns: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

    11. San Antonio Spurs: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

    12. Sacramento Kings: Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

    13. New Orleans Pelicans: Jalen Smith, PF/C, Maryland

    14. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies): RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

    15. Orlando Magic: Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford

    16. Portland Trail Blazers: Josh Green, SG, Arizona

    17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets): Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

    18. Dallas Mavericks: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos B

    19. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

    20. Miami Heat: Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Villanova

    21. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

    22. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): Grant Riller, PG/SG, Charleston

    23. Utah Jazz: Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

    24. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): Leandro Bolmaro, SG/SF, Barcelona

    25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): Zeke Nnaji, C, Arizona

    26. Boston Celtics: Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

    27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

    28. Los Angeles Lakers: Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL C

    30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): Xavier Tillman, PF/C, Michigan State

       

    Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

    Georgia's Anthony Edwards might be the top prospect in this year's draft class because of his potential as a scorer. If the Minnesota Timberwolves keep the No. 1 pick, Edwards could make sense as a future running mate for D'Angelo Russell.

    However, there are legitimate concerns about Edwards' ability to compete at the next level.

    "Teams are worried about Edwards' drive and enthusiasm for winning," Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman wrote.

    Per Wasserman, the Timberwolves are more likely to either trade down or take a chance on former NBL player LaMelo Ball. Of course, it's not like Ball doesn't come without concerns of his own. He doesn't have a consistent shot and carries the potential baggage of his father, LaVar Ball.

    Still, Ball would be a potentially solid fit for Minnesota if it decides to pull the trigger. The Athletic's John Holliger recently explained on the Hollinger & Duncan NBS Show podcast:

    "Are there some issues here with his potential fit with D'Angelo Russell? Yeah, maybe I mean, they're both kind of ball-in-hand point guards and haven't been too enthusiastic about playing defense. But I think because of their heights, I do think it's possible for them to play together, if they can kind of work out how to be comfortable playing off the ball some of the time."

    If the Timberwolves do scoop up Ball, it would leave Edwards for the Golden State Warriors at No. 2. In this mock, however, Golden State goes with Iowa State's Tyrese Haliburton—a player recently interviewed by the team and one who would love to join the program.

    "That would be huge," Haliburton said about playing with the likes of Steph Curry, per Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area.

    This leaves Edwards for the Charlotte Hornets at No. 3. Deni Avdija then becomes an intriguing pick for the Chicago Bulls at No. 4.

    The Bulls need legitimate star power, and Avdija has the potential to provide it.

    "He's the size of a forward with the mobility of a guard whose speed really stands out in transition. He has the potential to become a multidimensional offensive threat at the next level if he can become a consistent outside shooter," Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington wrote.

    Dayton's Obi Toppin rounds out the top five as a relatively NBA-ready addition for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Of the five players mentioned here, his stock could be the most varied. He might not have the ceiling of guys like Ball and Edwards, but he should make an early impact.

    For a Cavaliers team looking to return to relevance, early contribution could be a massive selling point.

