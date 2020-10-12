Predictions for WWE Raw, SmackDown and AEW Dynamite for Week of October 12

1 of 3

A week after revealing himself as the leader of Retribution, Mustafa Ali is slated to address the WWE Universe with an explanation for his actions.

Anyone who has followed Ali on social media knows he is a passionate, well-spoken and engaging talker. He has a way of getting the audience to invest in him because he is real, thought-provoking and emotional when necessary.

The difference between a self-recorded video or lengthy social media post and WWE Raw is infinite, though. To this point, Ali has never had the opportunity to talk to the fans as he will Monday night when he details everything that went into him assembling and unleashing Retribution on the company.

Expect a fantastic promo that quickly establishes the 34-year-old as one of the best talkers in the company and supports WWE Creative's decision to put him in this position.

It will be passionate and, at times, venomous as he denounces his treatment over the last year and provides much-needed background for the chaotic invaders who have been greatly underserved by the writing team since their arrival.

Last week was just the beginning. Monday's show will continue Ali's star-making turn and may even force WWE to feature him even more prominently than it may already have planned.