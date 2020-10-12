Predictions for WWE Raw, SmackDown and AEW Dynamite for Week of October 12

Predictions for WWE Raw, SmackDown and AEW Dynamite for Week of October 12October 12, 2020
Mustafa Ali stunned the wrestling world last week when he revealed himself as the leader of the renegade invaders Retribution, standing side-by-side with Slapjack, T-Bar and Mace and sparking renewed interest in the young star.
Monday, he will make his most significant appearance to date as he addresses the WWE Universe and his actions. It is among the most interesting and eagerly anticipated angles of the week.
A pair of title defenses across All Elite Wrestling and SmackDown round out what promises to be a jam-packed week of television as Roman Reigns defends his Universal Championship against Braun Strowman and Jon Moxley puts his AEW title on the line against Lance Archer.
Find out what to expect from all three of those segments with these predictions for this week in pro-wrestling TV.
The Promo of Mustafa Ali's Career
A week after revealing himself as the leader of Retribution, Mustafa Ali is slated to address the WWE Universe with an explanation for his actions.
Anyone who has followed Ali on social media knows he is a passionate, well-spoken and engaging talker. He has a way of getting the audience to invest in him because he is real, thought-provoking and emotional when necessary.
The difference between a self-recorded video or lengthy social media post and WWE Raw is infinite, though. To this point, Ali has never had the opportunity to talk to the fans as he will Monday night when he details everything that went into him assembling and unleashing Retribution on the company.
Expect a fantastic promo that quickly establishes the 34-year-old as one of the best talkers in the company and supports WWE Creative's decision to put him in this position.
It will be passionate and, at times, venomous as he denounces his treatment over the last year and provides much-needed background for the chaotic invaders who have been greatly underserved by the writing team since their arrival.
Last week was just the beginning. Monday's show will continue Ali's star-making turn and may even force WWE to feature him even more prominently than it may already have planned.
Jon Moxley Retains AEW Championship in Physical War with Lance Archer
AEW champion Jon Moxley defends his title against Lance Archer on Wednesday's anniversary episode of Dynamite, the result of The Murderhawk Monster's win in the Casino Battle Royale at All Out.
No matter how many promos Archer has cut, or how solid a job the creative team has done of building him into a sadistic force, he will fail to capture the title in his highest-profile AEW match to date.
The problem being that the New Japan Pro-Wrestling alum has not been featured prominently enough, nor has he been booked to the extent that fans believe he can dethrone the defending champ. Had Archer been available and not tested positive for COVID-19 last month, maybe Tony Khan and the writing team would have been able to better position him as a viable threat.
That does not mean Archer will be jobbed out and have his credibility hurt, though.
If AEW is good at one thing, it is retaining a wrestler's credibility and effectiveness even in defeat. We saw it a week ago with Mr. Brodie Lee, who looked like a total badass despite losing the TNT Championship to Cody.
Look for similar booking for Archer, who will throw everything he has at Moxley and absorb a beating from the champ before succumbing to the Paradigm Shift or the rear-naked choke Mox has used of late.
Archer will be just fine, Moxley will continue a defining title reign and AEW will continue its march to Full Gear on November 7, when the champ will likely defend against Eddie Kingston as their ongoing rivalry culminates.
Roman Reigns Sends Braun Strowman Packing with Dominant Title Defense
The special season premiere of WWE SmackDown on Fox will see Roman Reigns defend the Universal Championship against Braun Strowman on Friday.
The match, The Monster Among Men's first one-on-one rematch for the title he held throughout the summer, will serve as Strowman's farewell to SmackDown and another instance of utter dominance by The Tribal Chief.
Expect Reigns to steamroll his rival in a way we have never seen before. He will dominate and squash Strowman as he prepares for a title defense against Jey Uso in an I Quit match at Hell in a Cell on Oct. 25.
Strowman will head back to Raw from there, while Reigns continues to build his dominant heel persona.
The Big Dog has become a brooding, self-righteous villain and the single best thing about WWE television since his return to action at SummerSlam.
This match will be about him alone as Strowman is merely a high-profile name the company has booked to oppose Reigns in a significant episode of SmackDown, complete with a special preshow at 7:30 p.m.