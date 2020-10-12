Heat vs. Lakers: Stats and Trends That Decided 2020 NBA Finals

John Raoux/Associated Press

For the first time since 2016, LeBron James is an NBA champion again. On Sunday night, the four-time NBA Finals MVP secured his fourth ring as he led the Los Angeles Lakers to the first title win in ten years.

The Miami Heat proved to be their first major challenge in the postseason, forcing the favorites to a six-game series thanks to two incredible outings from Jimmy Butler. However, the Purple and Gold blew them out in a decisive win in Game 6 to close out the series.

Rajon Rondo was an x-factor in the finals. His performance early on helped the Lakers to overwhelm the Heat in the first half. The 14-year veteran chipped in 19 points off the bench, shooting 8 for 11 from the field. Meanwhile, Kentavious Caldwel-Pope added 17 points of his own as one of the unexpected stars of the series.

James led the team with 28 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists in his record-setting 260th playoff appearance.

During this six-game series, the Lakers outworked the Heat on the glass, which ultimately shaped the outcome of the finals. Heading into Sunday, the reigning champions grabbed 28 more offensive rebounds than their opponent. In the final game of the series, that trend continued as they pulled in 12 offensive rebounds, which helped them outscore the Heat in the paint 52 to 44.

The Purple and Gold dominated around the basket in Game 6. In fact, James scored 20 of his 28 points in the paint on Sunday night. He and Anthony Davis shot 77% in the restricted area this postseason and the Lakers led the league together with 69.9%. Their output at the rim was the deciding factor against Miami. For example, James and Davis combined for 44 points in the paint in Game 2.

This kept the Lakers’ modest three-point field goal percentage from costing them the series. The Heat shot slightly better from beyond the arc but their poor interior defense hurt them in the long run. That isn’t exactly surprising because they went up against two stat sheet stuffers and gifted finishers in LeBron James and Anthony Davis.