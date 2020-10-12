Report: Chiefs' Sammy Watkins Could Miss 'A Couple Weeks' with Hamstring Injury

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins is expected to miss "possibly a couple weeks" because of a hamstring injury, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 27-year-old left the Chiefs' Week 5 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders with a hamstring issue. He had two receptions for 24 yards and a touchdown in the contest.

When healthy, though, he's another weapon for Patrick Mahomes and the dangerous Chiefs offense, joining Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Mecole Hardman. Through the first five weeks, Watkins has 21 catches for 222 yards and two scores.

While Watkins has never lived up to the expectations that came with being the No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft by the Buffalo Bills—he's only had one season with 1,000 or more receiving yards and has never reached double-digit receiving touchdowns—he's given the Chiefs another solid wideout in the passing game.

The Clemson product has been excellent in the postseason for the team. In 2018, he registered 10 catches for 176 yards in two games. In the 2019 run to a Super Bowl title, he caught 14 passes for 288 yards and a score in three games.

That experience has made him valuable in Kansas City, though the team has an abundance of riches at the skill positions. While Watkins is out, expect Hardman and Demarcus Robinson to play a bigger role in the passing game.