Ranking the 5 Best Options for the UFC 256 Main Event

0 of 5

John Locher/Associated Press

Until recently, UFC 256 was expected to be headlined by a welterweight title fight between the division’s dominating champion, Kamaru Usman, and its streaking, No. 2-ranked contender, Gilbert Burns. That championship scrap wouldn’t have gone down as the biggest fight of the year or anything, but it was a fascinating matchup between two world-class fighters, and with support from the scheduled Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson co-main event, it rounded out what looked like a solid pay-per-view offering.

Unfortunately, that welterweight title fight fell apart when Usman decided he needed more time to recover from some lingering injuries. With that development, the rapidly approaching December 12 card needs a new main event.

UFC officials are likely scrambling behind the scenes to create a new headliner for the card, but as of yet, we have very little information as to the promotion’s plan, so the best way can do is speculate.

Without further ado, here are our five preferred options for the new UFC 256 main event, ranked from least appealing to most.