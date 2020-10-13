Ranking the 5 Best Options for the UFC 256 Main Event

Ranking the 5 Best Options for the UFC 256 Main EventOctober 13, 2020
Until recently, UFC 256 was expected to be headlined by a welterweight title fight between the division’s dominating champion, Kamaru Usman, and its streaking, No. 2-ranked contender, Gilbert Burns. That championship scrap wouldn’t have gone down as the biggest fight of the year or anything, but it was a fascinating matchup between two world-class fighters, and with support from the scheduled Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson co-main event, it rounded out what looked like a solid pay-per-view offering.
Unfortunately, that welterweight title fight fell apart when Usman decided he needed more time to recover from some lingering injuries. With that development, the rapidly approaching December 12 card needs a new main event.
UFC officials are likely scrambling behind the scenes to create a new headliner for the card, but as of yet, we have very little information as to the promotion’s plan, so the best way can do is speculate.
Without further ado, here are our five preferred options for the new UFC 256 main event, ranked from least appealing to most.
Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling
Petr Yan has not defended the UFC bantamweight title since he won it with a fifth-round TKO defeat of the legendary Jose Aldo in July, nor is he currently scheduled to do so. That’s a little disappointing, considering the division he rules is jam-packed with worthy contenders— most notably Aljamain Sterling.
Sterling, a grappling specialist with increasingly effective striking, is currently on a five-fight win streak. That impressive run includes a first-round submission defeat of one Cory Sandhagen, who is the Man of the Hour after picking up a lopsided TKO win over Marlon Moraes in the main event of UFC Fight Night 179 last Saturday.
Sterling has long believed himself worthy of a UFC bantamweight title shot, and after his win Sandhagen, he finally seems to have the confidence of the person from whom he needs it most: UFC President Dana White.
Back in August, the UFC boss confirmed that Sterling is next in line for a crack at the champ. We know that negotiations for the fight are moving along rather slowly, but the promotion could certainly make it happen at UFC 256.
Would this bantamweight title fight turn UFC 256 into a blockbuster? Certainly not, but it’s a great matchup, and when sold alongside an appearance from the sport’s greatest female fighter in Amanda Nunes, it would likely be a sufficient headliner.
Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2
At this stage, there is no denying that Francis Ngannou deserves a second crack at UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. After losing a decision to Miocic in early 2018, then another decision at the hands of Derrick Lewis thereafter, the Cameroonian-French star rebounded with a string of violent knockout wins at the expense of Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, Junior dos Santos, and Jairzinho Rozenstruik—all in less than three minutes combined.
With these destructive victories in the rear-view mirror, Ngannou has made no secret of the fact that he feels he’s earned a rematch with Miocic and even named December as his preferred timeframe for the matchup. UFC President Dana White has also shared his support for the rematch.
While Miocic has expressed interest in facing a completely new challenger after three consecutive fights with Daniel Cormier, which is understandable, the promotion could surely convince him to accept the Ngannou do-over. He has played hardball with UFC brass before—and as the most dominant champ in the promotion’s history, he’s certainly well-positioned to do so—but so far, he’s always been coaxed into the fights the organization wants.
Provided the UFC is willing to open its fat, corporate wallet, a UFC 256 rematch between Miocic and Ngannou is certainly attainable. Not only that, but it’d also make for a buzz-worthy headliner for the event. Heavyweight title fights are always a big deal.
Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 2
If the UFC really wants UFC 256 to be a blockbuster, calling Conor McGregor is probably a good idea.
While McGregor announced his retirement back in June, that retirement is looking less and less permanent with each passing day. Over the last few weeks, the Irish MMA superstar has been flirting with the idea of a clash with fellow lightweight contender Dustin Poirier. The pair first discussed a charity “sparring match” in Dublin—read: an actual fight framed in such a way that it doesn’t violate their exclusive contracts with the UFC—but have since been offered a legitimate fight by the promotion’s president, Dana White. Poirier was quick to accept that offer, and McGregor affirmed his interest shortly thereafter, with the caveat that the bout occurs in 2020 and no later.
"I accepted the UFC offer to fight you, but told them it must happen in 2020," McGregor wrote on Twitter, responding to a Tweet from Poirier. "I’m ready for Nov 21st, given that card’s recent injury issues, as well as any of the December dates, the 12th and the 19th."
Yes, at the very moment that the UFC is seeking a new main event for UFC 256, the sport's biggest celebrity has offered up his services for that specific date.
Consider the stars aligned.
Naysayers of this bout will remind that McGregor holds a decisive, first-round knockout win over Poirier, but that fight occurred six years back, in the featherweight division—so long ago and under such different circumstances that it might as well have well occurred in another dimension.
Today, a fight between McGregor and Poirier is one of best the UFC could put together, whether it’s at UFC 256 or on another date.
Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3
A rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier would be big. A rematch between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz would arguably be much bigger.
McGregor and Diaz are tied 1-1 across two previous fights. Both of those fights occurred in the welterweight division in 2016.
Diaz won the first fight by second-round submission, which was a pretty extraordinary feat considering the fact that he took the fight on 11 days’ notice and that McGregor looked nigh on unbeatable at the time. The pair then partook in an immediate rematch several months later. McGregor won that fight, which is widely considered one of the best in UFC history, by majority decision.
Despite their series being split 1-1, and the fact that their rivalry still stands out as one of the fiercest in MMA history, they still have not engaged in a tie-breaking trilogy fight.
That trilogy fight might not be quite as big of a deal as it would have been immediately following their second fight in 2016, but it’s still one of the biggest fights the UFC can make. Given that both men seem ready to fight soon, December, 2020 could be the time to make it.
Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington
ESPN’s initial report that Kamaru Usman would not be fighting at UFC 256 included another very interesting tidbit: that the promotion was considering a Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington fight as the card’s replacement main event.
That would be a big fight. A huge fight. In fact, even without a title on the line, it’d probably generate far more buzz than the card’s initially planned Usman vs. Burns main event.
As is so often the case, it all comes down to the storyline.
Masvidal and Covington used to be training partners at American Top Team in South Florida. Even more notably, they were best friends. As the two men simultaneously cracked the welterweight top-10, however, their friendship deteriorated, and ultimately transformed into outright bad blood.
Today, when both men are huge stars—legitimately two of the biggest stars on the UFC roster—there is no better time to pit them against each other in the Octagon. Their festering animosity alone would drive massive pay-per-view sales, not to mention the fact that they’re two of the best fighters on the planet, which is ostensibly something that still matters to fans.
While ESPN’s report noted that there’s still a long way to go before making this fight a reality, it’s certainly doable if the UFC is willing to write a couple of very big checks.
If the promotion can make this fight happen at UFC 256, it would represent a truly gargantuan conclusion to a year that, despite being universally considered one of the worst in recorded history, has actually been pretty solid in terms of mixed martial arts action.