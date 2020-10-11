Amway College Football Poll 2020: Complete Week 7 Rankings Revealed

Amway College Football Poll 2020: Complete Week 7 Rankings RevealedOctober 11, 2020
If you thought a state of normalcy would finally wash over college football in Week 7, you were mostly right.
Just not about Florida.
Clemson, Alabama and Georgia lead an unchanged top three in the latest Amway Coaches Poll, but Notre Dame and Ohio State now round out a new-look top five after Florida's loss to Texas A&M.
Here is a look at how the full poll played out:
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Georgia
4. Notre Dame
5. Ohio State
6. North Carolina
7. Oklahoma State
8. Penn State
9. Florida
10. Cincinnati
11. Texas A&M
12. Miami
13. BYU
14. Auburn
15. Wisconsin
16. Oregon
17. Tennessee
18. SMU
19. Michigan
20. Iowa State
21. UL Lafayette
22. Kansas State
23. Virginia Tech
24. USC
25. Minnesota
Seth Small knocked through a 26-yard field goal as time expired to give Texas A&M a 41-38 upset over Florida. Kellen Mond threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns while Isaiah Spiller added 174 yards and two scores to gash the Florida defense.
"To me, as a coach we look at them all the same but it is good because you played a very good football team who was ranked very high but at the same time, it matters what you do next week, we go line up, practice this week, forget this one after Sunday night and get ready to play a very good Mississippi State team on the road," Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher told reporters.
Malik Davis fumbled on what could have been a go-ahead drive for Florida to set up Small's game winner for the Aggies. Kyle Trask threw for 312 yards and four touchdowns in the losing effort.
Florida dropped to No. 9 in the rankings, while Texas A&M moved up to No. 11.
Clemson was dominant from start to finish in the week's other marquee matchup, scoring a 42-17 win over Miami. Trevor Lawrence threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns, while the Clemson defense held Miami to just 210 total yards.
"Trevor was awesome—three touchdowns, no interceptions," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney told reporters. "I know he had the close one fumble there, but just his grittiness, his love of preparation, his love to play the game, his will to win is pretty special."
Texas and LSU both fell out of the rankings after losing to unranked opponents for the second time this season. The Longhorns battled out a four-overtime loss against rival Oklahoma, while LSU's nightmare 2020 continued with a home loss to Missouri.
