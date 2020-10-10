    Ryan Tannehill: Titans Lost Faith in NFL Testing System After COVID-19 Outbreak

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorOctober 10, 2020

    Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
    Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

    Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill isn't particularly happy about the league's testing system amid news that 24 members of the organization have tested positive, and he made his thoughts known to reporters Saturday:

    On Thursday, ESPN's Turron Davenport reported the latest Titans' COVID-19 figures, which date back to Sept. 24.

    Per colleague Dan Graziano, the Titans were informed Sept. 29 that they could not hold in-person workouts upon the closing of the team facility because of positive tests. However, Titans players gathered at a Nashville private school the following day to work out anyway.

    The NFL is currently investigating the Titans' practices surrounding the league's COVID-19 protocols. As of Thursday, 14 players were on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list, per Mike Moraitis of Titans Wire.

    The Titans' Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers has been moved to Oct. 25. Their Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills, which was set for Sunday, is now scheduled for Tuesday.

    The Titans planned to open their facility back up Saturday after the latest round of tests revealed no new positives, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

    The 3-0 Titans are in first place in the AFC South, one game ahead of the second-place Indianapolis Colts (3-1).

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Vrabel Talks Titans' Return to Facility, Practice Plans Ahead of Bills Game

      Vrabel Talks Titans' Return to Facility, Practice Plans Ahead of Bills Game
      Tennessee Titans logo
      Tennessee Titans

      Vrabel Talks Titans' Return to Facility, Practice Plans Ahead of Bills Game

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Week 5 Fantasy Trade Analyzer 🤓

      We break down the toughest trade proposals submitted by B/R app users

      Week 5 Fantasy Trade Analyzer 🤓
      Tennessee Titans logo
      Tennessee Titans

      Week 5 Fantasy Trade Analyzer 🤓

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report

      Players Stepping Up Amid Injuries 🤕

      2020 has been brutal for NFL injuries, but these players are stepping up for their teams

      Players Stepping Up Amid Injuries 🤕
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Players Stepping Up Amid Injuries 🤕

      Tyler Brooke
      via Bleacher Report

      Can the Tians Beat the Chiefs?

      Which AFC contender has the best shot at taking down Mahomes and Co. in the playoffs?

      Can the Tians Beat the Chiefs?
      Tennessee Titans logo
      Tennessee Titans

      Can the Tians Beat the Chiefs?

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report