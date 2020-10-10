Ryan Tannehill: Titans Lost Faith in NFL Testing System After COVID-19 Outbreak

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill isn't particularly happy about the league's testing system amid news that 24 members of the organization have tested positive, and he made his thoughts known to reporters Saturday:

On Thursday, ESPN's Turron Davenport reported the latest Titans' COVID-19 figures, which date back to Sept. 24.

Per colleague Dan Graziano, the Titans were informed Sept. 29 that they could not hold in-person workouts upon the closing of the team facility because of positive tests. However, Titans players gathered at a Nashville private school the following day to work out anyway.

The NFL is currently investigating the Titans' practices surrounding the league's COVID-19 protocols. As of Thursday, 14 players were on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list, per Mike Moraitis of Titans Wire.

The Titans' Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers has been moved to Oct. 25. Their Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills, which was set for Sunday, is now scheduled for Tuesday.

The Titans planned to open their facility back up Saturday after the latest round of tests revealed no new positives, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The 3-0 Titans are in first place in the AFC South, one game ahead of the second-place Indianapolis Colts (3-1).