Dan Mullen Hopes Florida Allows Fans to Pack the Swamp After Texas A&M Loss

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen expressed his hope Saturday that more fans will be allowed to attend next weekend's home game against the LSU Tigers.

After falling 41-38 at the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Mullen said the following, according to Graham Hall of the Gainesville Sun: "Hopefully the university administration follows the governor's ruling ... to let us pack the Swamp and give us the home-field advantage that Texas A&M had today."

Texas A&M was allowed to fill Kyle Field to 25 percent of capacity Saturday amid the COVID-19 pandemic, though the crowd appeared to be large and raucous during the No. 21 Aggies' upset of the No. 4 Gators:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that sports teams can fill their venues under Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan.

Despite receiving clearance to have 65,000 fans in the stands, the NFL's Miami Dolphins have reportedly decided to stick with partial capacity of roughly 13,000 fans.

It remains unclear what the University of Florida's plan will be.

Per Mark Long of the Associated Press, it seems unlikely that more than 17,000 tickets will be made available for next week's since 2,000 tickets went unsold for last week's game against South Carolina.

Florida's College Football Playoff hopes took a major hit Saturday when the Gators blew an 11-point lead in the second half and the Aggies beat them with a field goal as time expired. Florida squandered a four-touchdown performance by quarterback and Heisman Trophy candidate Kyle Trask.

Florida fell to 2-1, and it will face a 1-2 LSU team that is ranked 17th but has lost to unranked Missouri and Mississippi State.