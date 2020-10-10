    Dan Mullen Hopes Florida Allows Fans to Pack the Swamp After Texas A&M Loss

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 10, 2020

    Florida head coach Dan Mullen paces the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    John Raoux/Associated Press

    Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen expressed his hope Saturday that more fans will be allowed to attend next weekend's home game against the LSU Tigers.

    After falling 41-38 at the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Mullen said the following, according to Graham Hall of the Gainesville Sun: "Hopefully the university administration follows the governor's ruling ... to let us pack the Swamp and give us the home-field advantage that Texas A&M had today."

    Texas A&M was allowed to fill Kyle Field to 25 percent of capacity Saturday amid the COVID-19 pandemic, though the crowd appeared to be large and raucous during the No. 21 Aggies' upset of the No. 4 Gators:

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that sports teams can fill their venues under Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan.

    Despite receiving clearance to have 65,000 fans in the stands, the NFL's Miami Dolphins have reportedly decided to stick with partial capacity of roughly 13,000 fans.

    It remains unclear what the University of Florida's plan will be.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Per Mark Long of the Associated Press, it seems unlikely that more than 17,000 tickets will be made available for next week's since 2,000 tickets went unsold for last week's game against South Carolina.

    Florida's College Football Playoff hopes took a major hit Saturday when the Gators blew an 11-point lead in the second half and the Aggies beat them with a field goal as time expired. Florida squandered a four-touchdown performance by quarterback and Heisman Trophy candidate Kyle Trask.

    Florida fell to 2-1, and it will face a 1-2 LSU team that is ranked 17th but has lost to unranked Missouri and Mississippi State.

    Related

      Dan Mullen will “evaluate” Gators struggling defense

      Dan Mullen will “evaluate” Gators struggling defense
      Florida Gators Football logo
      Florida Gators Football

      Dan Mullen will “evaluate” Gators struggling defense

      Nick de la Torre
      via Gatorcountry

      Mullen needs answers on defense, promises to evaluate everything

      Mullen needs answers on defense, promises to evaluate everything
      Florida Gators Football logo
      Florida Gators Football

      Mullen needs answers on defense, promises to evaluate everything

      Swamp247
      via Swamp247

      Kellen Mond, No. 21 Texas A&M Upset Kyle Trask, No. 4 Florida 41-38

      Kellen Mond, No. 21 Texas A&M Upset Kyle Trask, No. 4 Florida 41-38
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Kellen Mond, No. 21 Texas A&M Upset Kyle Trask, No. 4 Florida 41-38

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      WATCH: Gators add third quarter touchdown, still in tight game with Texas A&M

      WATCH: Gators add third quarter touchdown, still in tight game with Texas A&M
      Florida Gators Football logo
      Florida Gators Football

      WATCH: Gators add third quarter touchdown, still in tight game with Texas A&M

      Tyler Nettuno
      via Gators Wire