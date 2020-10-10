College Football Rankings: B/R’s Top 25 After Week 6

0 of 4

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Texas A&M stunned Florida, Missouri clipped LSU and the Red River Rivalry needed four overtimes to find a winner. And that all happened in the noon window alone.

It was a wild Saturday across college football in Week 6, which featured a top-10 clash between No. 1 Clemson and No. 7 Miami. Alabama survived a fight with Ole Miss in prime time, as well.

The five-man panel of B/R experts—David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Kerry Miller and Brad Shepard—each submitted a ballot for Week 6. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, followed by 24 points for second, 23 for third, etc.

B/R Week 6 Top 25

1. Clemson (Last week: 2)

2. Georgia (3)

3. Alabama (1)

4. Ohio State (4)

5. Notre Dame (6)

6. North Carolina (12)

7. Penn State (8)

8. Oregon (9)

9. Oklahoma State (10)

10. Cincinnati (11)

T-11. Texas A&M

T-11. Wisconsin (13)

13. Florida (5)

14. Miami (7)

15. BYU (16)

16. SMU (18)

17. Tennessee (14)

18. Auburn (17)

T-19. Michigan (19)

T-19. Minnesota (20)

21. Louisiana (22)

22. Iowa State (NR)

23. West Virginia (24)

24. Coastal Carolina (T-25)

25. USC (23)

Others receiving votes: Marshall, Virginia Tech, UAB, NC State