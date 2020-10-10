College Football Rankings: B/R’s Top 25 After Week 6

College Football Rankings: B/R’s Top 25 After Week 6October 11, 2020
Texas A&M stunned Florida, Missouri clipped LSU and the Red River Rivalry needed four overtimes to find a winner. And that all happened in the noon window alone.
It was a wild Saturday across college football in Week 6, which featured a top-10 clash between No. 1 Clemson and No. 7 Miami. Alabama survived a fight with Ole Miss in prime time, as well.
The five-man panel of B/R experts—David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Kerry Miller and Brad Shepard—each submitted a ballot for Week 6. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, followed by 24 points for second, 23 for third, etc.
B/R Week 6 Top 25
1. Clemson (Last week: 2)
2. Georgia (3)
3. Alabama (1)
4. Ohio State (4)
5. Notre Dame (6)
6. North Carolina (12)
7. Penn State (8)
8. Oregon (9)
9. Oklahoma State (10)
10. Cincinnati (11)
T-11. Texas A&M
T-11. Wisconsin (13)
13. Florida (5)
14. Miami (7)
15. BYU (16)
16. SMU (18)
17. Tennessee (14)
18. Auburn (17)
T-19. Michigan (19)
T-19. Minnesota (20)
21. Louisiana (22)
22. Iowa State (NR)
23. West Virginia (24)
24. Coastal Carolina (T-25)
25. USC (23)
Others receiving votes: Marshall, Virginia Tech, UAB, NC State
Who's Hot: Clemson Tigers
Challenge: Passed.
Relative to Clemson, the ACC isn't spectacular. From a national perspective, only Miami and Notre Dame had much of a realistic chance to take down the five-time reigning conference champs. The Tigers breezed through their first test Saturday night.
Trevor Lawrence accounted for four touchdowns, and Travis Etienne ran for two as well. Miami has a solid defense, but Clemson simply had too much firepower for the Hurricanes to handle. That, in all seriousness, was entirely unsurprising.
Next on the schedule for Clemson is Georgia Tech, Syracuse and Boston College. Barring a shocker, Clemson will advance through that slate unscathed. The biggest test is Nov. 7 at Notre Dame.
Thanks to Saturday's win, Dabo Swinney's team is basically a win in South Bend and in the ACC Championship Game from the College Football Playoff.
Who's Not: Florida's Defense
During the opener, Ole Miss amassed 613 yards in a 51-35 loss to the Gators. The numbers looked better against South Carolina (329 yards and 24 points) but it felt a lot worse—and would've been if the Gamecocks had showed any urgency on offense.
Texas A&M took full advantage of Florida's troubling trend.
Kellen Mond completed 25-of-35 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns, hitting Caleb Chapman for 151 yards and two scores. Isaiah Spiller rushed for 174 yards and two touchdowns, and the Aggies converted a ridiculous 12 of their 15 third-down attempts.
Florida forced and recovered a late fumble that resulted in a go-ahead score, and that shouldn't be overlooked. Still, the Gators basically had no answers for Texas A&M in the second half and lost an 11-point lead in the second half.
Even if Florida had stolen a win in College Station, it was clear this defense had serious problems.
But now, the Gators have serious problems and a loss.
Fun Fact: Only 2nd Time Ever OU, Texas Played Overtime
In the 115-game history of Oklahoma, Texas and the Red River rivalry, only one previous meeting (1996) had ever headed to overtime. Saturday brought the second-ever OT game.
And it didn't come without major nerves.
As the clock dropped below five minutes to play in regulation, the Sooners held a 31-17 advantage. Once again, however, the offense struggled down the stretch as the defense folded. It's something that has become all too familiar for Oklahoma, which surrendered two late touchdowns and stumbled into an extra session.
Or, rather, sessions.
During the first overtime, Sam Ehlinger ran in a short touchdown. Oklahoma answered with Spencer Rattler—who'd been benched in the first half—hitting Austin Stogner for the game-tying score. Rattler and Ehlinger ran for touchdowns in the second OT period, too.
Oklahoma blocked Cameron Dicker's field goal in the third overtime, but Gabe Brkic mangled his 31-yard attempt and sent Red River to an exhausting fourth extra session. Rattler quickly found Drake Stoops for what would be the game-winning touchdown; Tre Brown intercepted Ehlinger on the ensuing possession.
The Sooners won 53-45, improving to 15-7 against Texas since 2000—and 2-0 all-time in Red River overtime games.
What to Watch For: Rivalry Games in the SEC
Although the rest of the slate is relatively tame, the SEC boasts a pair of important conference games. The first showdown arrives in the 3:30 p.m. ET window when LSU travels to Florida.
LSU already fell to Mississippi State and Missouri, so a third conference loss absolutely removes the Tigers from the SEC title consideration. Florida lost to Texas A&M on Saturday, eliminating the margin for error on both sidelines. The loser is out of the SEC race.
Then at 8 p.m. ET, Alabama hosts Georgia for a battle of top-three teams.
This is actually the first regular-season game between these programs in Tuscaloosa since 2007 (side note: abolish divisions), but the rivalry dates back to 1895.
Plus, basically every matchup in the last decade featured a thrilling finish. The 2012 SEC Championship Game ended with a red-zone stop, Tua Tagovailoa threw a walk-off touchdown in the 2017 season's national title and Jalen Hurts' fourth-quarter heroics saved Bama in the 2018 SEC Championship Game.
The one common thread in that grouping, though, is an Alabama win. Georgia wants to snap that streak Saturday and snatch the "favorite" label from the Crimson Tide.