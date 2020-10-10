    Lakers' LeBron James: Danny Green 'Had a Hell of a Look' to Win Game 5

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIIOctober 10, 2020

    Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green shoots over Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson during the second half in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Lakers had a wide-open look to grab the lead—and potentially the title—with less than 16 seconds to play in Game 5 of the 2020 NBA Finals on Friday, but their night ended in a 111-108 defeat against the Miami Heat

    "We got a hell of a look to win the game and the series," LeBron James said, per ESPN's Rachel Nichols. "It didn't go down."

    The ball was in the hands of one of their best sharpshooters in Danny Green, who had a chance to become an L.A. hero after LeBron drew the defense toward the basket and kicked a no-look pass out to the top of the key.

    But Green's shot wouldn't fall, and a rebound into the hands of Markieff Morris quickly became a Lakers turnover. Instead of celebrating its 17th title in franchise history, Los Angeles will instead be preparing for Game 6. 

                                                                          

