5 NBA Trades That Would Change Everything Next Season

For four years, a LeBron James vs. Golden State NBA Finals was as inevitable as death and taxes. Since James' defection to Los Angeles and Kevin Durant's departure from Golden State, the title window for many franchises swung wide open. But the NBA has hardly reached parity.

For the ninth time in 10 seasons, a LeBron-led franchise battled for supremacy in the NBA Finals. Still, his absence in the Eastern Conference has inspired back-to-back MVP campaigns from Giannis Antetokounmpo, the 2019 championship run of the Toronto Raptors and the unlikely emergence of Jimmy Butler from regular-season star to NBA Finals superstar. LeBron's departure from the Eastern Conference may very well cement Butler's place in the Hall of Fame.

In the Western Conference, things promise to shake up as well. The Los Angeles Clippers should bounce back after blowing a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets. On the other hand, the Nuggets have the contracts and assets to make a big splash and take another step toward the Finals. So do the Warriors, with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson healthy and assets to add even more help.

The league is ripe for a takeover. All it will take is one trade to change everything.