MLB Playoffs 2020: AL, NL Championship Series Picks and Predictions

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Houston's Go-To Lineup

1. CF George Springer (R)

2. 2B Jose Altuve (R)

3. DH Michael Brantley (L)

4. 3B Alex Bregman (R)

5. LF Kyle Tucker (L)

6. SS Carlos Correa (R)

7. 1B Yuli Gurriel (R)

8. RF Josh Reddick (L)

9. C Martin Maldonado (R)

In 2019, at least one metric (wRC+) placed the Houston Astros offense on nearly the same level as that of the 1927 New York Yankees. But after the team's sign-stealing scheme came to light, it wasn't a big surprise when Houston's offense descended into mediocrity in the 2020 regular season.

The Astros did finish with the league's lowest strikeout rate, however, and they were last seen lighting up the Oakland Athletics with a .982 OPS, 12 home runs and 33 runs across four games in the American League Division Series.

George Springer, Carlos Correa, Michael Brantley, Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman led the way, going 40-for-117 (.341 average) with 11 home runs across the two series. If that fearsome fivesome keeps it up in the ALCS, Houston's otherwise iffy offensive depth won't be an issue.

Tampa Bay's Go-To Lineup

1. RF Austin Meadows (L)

2. 2B Brandon Lowe (L)

3. LF Randy Arozarena (R)

4. 1B Ji-Man Choi (L)

5. DH Yandy Diaz (R)

6. 3B Joey Wendle (L)

7. SS Willy Adames (R)

8. CF Kevin Kiermaier (L)

9. C Mike Zunino (R)

Granted, the Rays don't really have a "go-to" lineup. In addition to the nine players listed above, ALDS hero Mike Brosseau, Manuel Margot, Yoshi Tsutsugo and Hunter Renfroe will also get at-bats in the ALCS.

The Rays did have the second-highest strikeout rate in the regular season, but they overcame that through a mix of power (80 HR) and speed (48 SB). Though they've swiped only two bases, their 14 home runs have likewise helped them shrug off 69 strikeouts through seven games in the playoffs.

The guy to watch is Randy Arozarena, who followed a 1.022 OPS in 23 regular-season games with a 1.371 OPS opposite the Yankees in the ALDS. It's also noteworthy that the Rays are an excellent defensive team, and that their defenders will be more used to Petco Park than Houston's because of the nature of this season's interleague schedule.