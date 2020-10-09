Dodgers' Will Smith Becomes 1st Catcher in MLB History with 5-Hit Playoff Game

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith broke out of his mini-slump in historic fashion during Thursday's 12-3 win over the San Diego Padres.

Smith went 5-for-6 with three RBI and one run while helping his side finish the National League Division Series sweep. He was 0-for-11 through the Dodgers' first four playoff games this year but tormented Padres pitching in the closeout game.

ESPN's Jeff Passan noted Smith became the first catcher in Major League Baseball history to post a five-hit game in the playoffs. What's more, he's only the ninth one to do so in history.

According to MLB Stats, Albert Pujols (2011) was the last player to tally five or more hits and three or more RBI in a playoff game.

Smith is just 25 years old and looks to have a bright future ahead of him. He appeared in 37 regular-season games in 2020 and slashed .289/.401/.579 with eight home runs and 25 RBI.

He and the Dodgers will face the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series. Atlanta swept the Miami Marlins and also brings a powerful offense featuring Ronald Acuna Jr., Freddie Freeman and others, so Smith and the rest of Los Angeles' hitters will likely be asked to counter with some pop of their own.

The catcher had plenty of it Thursday.