    Yankees' Luke Voit on Game 5 vs. Rays: 'We're Going to Win It'

    Jenna CiccotelliContributor IIIOctober 9, 2020

    New York Yankees' Luke Voit hits a solo home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning in Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

    The New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 Thursday to force a deciding Game 5 in the ALDS, and Yankees first baseman Luke Voit has already made his prediction.

    "We're going to win it," he said, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale

    Voit, who led the majors with 22 home runs this season, led off the second inning with a shot to left field, his first career postseason home run.  

    Game 5 is scheduled for Friday at 7:10 p.m. ET.

    Gerrit Cole will take the mound for the Yankees, while Tyler Glasnow is slated to start for the Rays on just two days' rest. 

    The Yankees will be looking to clinch back-to-back trips to the ALCS and set up a rematch of last year's championship series with the Houston Astros. The Rays, however, are seeking their first ALCS berth since 2008. 

