Clemson's Dabo Swinney Says He Didn't Understand Canceling Election Day Practice

Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney said Wednesday that he did not understand the NCAA's decision to allow student-athletes to be exempt from "countable athletically related activities" on Election Day.



"I didn't really understand the day off thing. Most all of our guys are going to have already been voted," Swinney said, per Matt Connolly of The State.

"There's going to be a few who will go vote here. Certainly, always have time to go get that done, but that's what they passed, so that's going to definitely change things for everybody."

Per Corbin McGuire of NCAA.com, the Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee proposed that the NCAA allow one day per year for student-athlete participation in civic engagement, which includes voting, community service and other related activities.

The NCAA Division I Council approved the committee's legislation, with chairperson and University of Pennsylvania athletic director M. Grace Calhoun providing this statement on Sept. 16:



"The Council unanimously supports this important piece of legislation. Coming from Division I SAAC, we know it represents the voice of student-athletes across the country who continue to express a desire to increase their civic engagement at local, state and federal levels. We look forward to seeing student-athletes use this opportunity as a way to create positive change."

The 3-0 Tigers, who are No. 1 in the nation, are scheduled to play at No. 5 Notre Dame on Saturday, Nov. 7, four days after the student-athletes' day off.

Swinney discussed how the NCAA's decision will affect his team's schedule and preparation that week:

"Our normal off day is Sunday. So people will have to come in on Sunday. It'll just cut down on our prep time. Typically we're off on Sunday and that's a heavy prep day, Sunday, Monday for us."

"We get our guys at 4 o'clock on Monday, and we always feel like we've gotten a lot of work done. So you're gonna miss Tuesday. So you've gotta get that stuff done on Sunday, and it's a quick turnaround for you. Play Saturday, quick turnaround. But it's the same for every team out there so it just is what it is."

For now, Clemson is preparing to play No. 7 Miami at home in Memorial Stadium on Saturday. ABC will televise the 7:30 pm. ET game.