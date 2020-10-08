    Video: A's Ramon Laureano Hits HR After Astros' Zack Greinke Telegraphs Pitch

    Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

    Houston Astros star Zack Greinke's habit of openly calling his pitches on the mound got him in trouble during Game 4 of the American League Division Series on Thursday.

    After Greinke held up two fingers, indicating he was throwing a slider, Oakland Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano drilled a three-run homer:

    This isn't anything new for Greinke, who has occasionally given away his pitch selection at various points throughout the season. The 2009 AL Cy Young winner has explained why he will tell his catcher—and by extension, the opposing hitter—what pitch he is going to throw. 

    "I don't like taking a long time with a man on second base, especially,” Greinke told reporters after an Aug. 12 start against the San Francisco Giants. "I'm trying to find ways to speed that up. So far this year has been good, but it got messed up today."

    The A's were able to get runners on first and second base in the top of the second on back-to-back singles by Matt Olson and Mark Canha. Laureano put together a six-pitch at-bat, ending in a huge homer that gave Oakland a 3-0 lead in a game it must win to force a winner-take-all Game 5 on Friday.

