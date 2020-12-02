NBA Schedule 2020-21: Opening-Week, Christmas Day Games Released

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Last offseason, fans were buzzing about a wild summer of acquisitions and the balance of power shifting around the NBA. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit halfway through the season and led to a long hiatus, the NBA was left to resume in a bubble environment at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

After those unprecedented times, players and fans alike will likely look ahead to this year's schedule hoping for a 2020-21 season that returns some sense of normalcy to the league, however unlikely that may be.

For now, we know the matchups we'll be getting for some of the top dates on the NBA calendar, including the opening week and Christmas. Let's take a look at the highlights and break down the schedule storylines to watch.

Top Opening-Week Matchups and Christmas Day Schedule

Ian Begley of SNY shared some of the highlights from the first four days of the season:

Schedule Storylines

There are some fascinating matchups to watch out for this season.

Obviously, the NBA Finals rematches between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat will be must-watch affairs, with Jimmy Butler and the Heat looking to have their revenge. But even more intriguing will again be the Los Angeles rivalry between the Lakers and the Clippers, a matchup that didn't happen in the Western Conference Finals after the Denver Nuggets overcame a 3-1 deficit against the Clips.

That loss had serious ramifications for the Clippers, leading to the end of the Doc Rivers era and Montrezl Harrell jumping ship and joining the Lakers. NBA fans will have to wait a while for any potential postseason meeting between the star duos of LeBron James and Anthony Davis vs. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

But the regular-season matchups will help to wet that whistle. And Rivers returning to face his former Clippers team with the Philadelphia 76ers should be fun as well.

The return of Kevin Durant and his partnership with Kyrie Irving—all under the "collaborative" watch of new head coach Steve Nash—will be exciting this season. Namely, seeing Durant face his former team, the Golden State Warriors, should be a lot of fun (even if Klay Thompson's season-ending Achilles injury has cast a shadow over the Dubs' 2020-21 campaign).

Speaking of the Warriors, getting a full season of Steph Curry and adding No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman and Kelly Oubre around him should see the Warriors return to the playoffs.

And in general, the league feels wide open in a post-bubble world with injured superstars returning to action.

Will the addition of Jrue Holiday be enough for Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks to respond to two straight disappointing postseason performances? Have the Sixers done enough in the offseason to get the most out of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons? Can Jayson Tatum and the Celtics finally get over the hump?

How about James Harden without Mike D'Antoni calling the shots, after an offseason where rumors swirled that he and Russell Westbrook wanted to be traded? Are the Nuggets ready to take the next step after reaching the Western Conference Finals? Are we about to get an MVP season from Luka Doncic? Are the young Phoenix Suns, after going a perfect 8-0 in the bubble, about to take the next step with Chris Paul in the fold?

How about the Atlanta Hawks, who added Bogdan Bogdanovic, Danilo Gallinari and Rajon Rondo around Trae Young? How will top overall pick Anthony Edwards fare in Minnesota?

This is going to be a fun season after one of the most unique, trying and unusual years in NBA history. Bring it on.