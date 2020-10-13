CFB Recruiting: Top 10 2021 Commits Guaranteed to Make an Immediate Impact

0 of 10

Credit: 247Sports

Sometimes a highly rated prospect joins a program for the perfect marriage between want and need.

In most cases, instant-impact college football players are too talented to keep off the field. No matter how loaded a position group is, these stars ultimately catapult to the top of the depth chart.

Other times, a player doesn't have any roadblocks to playing time or his position is vacated by a guy graduating or heading to the next level, opening a free-for-all position battle.

Everybody wants to be thrust into a starring role right away, like Jordan Addison (Pittsburgh), Jahmyr Gibbs (Georgia Tech), Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy (Clemson), Jaylan Knighton (Miami), Arik Gilbert and Eli Ricks (LSU) in 2020.

This is going to be the case in 2021 for several prospects.

Weighing depth-chart implications and possible opportunities due to talent and game-changing ability, let's take a look at the top 10 committed prospects who will be difference-makers for their programs right away.

As always, make your own suggestions in the comments section.