CFB Recruiting: Top 10 2021 Commits Guaranteed to Make an Immediate Impact

CFB Recruiting: Top 10 2021 Commits Guaranteed to Make an Immediate ImpactOctober 13, 2020
Sometimes a highly rated prospect joins a program for the perfect marriage between want and need.
In most cases, instant-impact college football players are too talented to keep off the field. No matter how loaded a position group is, these stars ultimately catapult to the top of the depth chart.
Other times, a player doesn't have any roadblocks to playing time or his position is vacated by a guy graduating or heading to the next level, opening a free-for-all position battle.
Everybody wants to be thrust into a starring role right away, like Jordan Addison (Pittsburgh), Jahmyr Gibbs (Georgia Tech), Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy (Clemson), Jaylan Knighton (Miami), Arik Gilbert and Eli Ricks (LSU) in 2020.
This is going to be the case in 2021 for several prospects.
Weighing depth-chart implications and possible opportunities due to talent and game-changing ability, let's take a look at the top 10 committed prospects who will be difference-makers for their programs right away.
Tommy Brockermeyer, Alabama Offensive Tackle
It's no surprise Alabama is recruiting at a high level once again. Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban is overseeing a dynasty in part because of how he excels in living rooms across the nation.
The Tide are loaded on the offensive front—where championships are won and lost—in the 2021 recruiting class, with guys like JC Latham, Terrence Ferguson and James Brockermeyer.
But it's the latter's twin brother, Tommy Brockermeyer, who is the jewel of the class. The nation's top offensive tackle is a 6'6¼", 283-pound force.
Though the Tide will be loaded at all spots along the offensive front, Saban has shown the propensity to play first-year players there. The Brockermeyers' father, Blake, was a University of Texas All-American and an NFL lineman for nine years, and Tommy has a high football IQ and raw natural ability.
He has a huge wingspan and is extremely athletic. Yes, he probably needs to pack some weight onto his frame and easily could hold 320 pounds and be a road-grader. But he is nimble and strong enough to find a way into the lineup right away.
With Alex Leatherwood expected to start his NFL career after this season, a spot will open up, and Brockermeyer will have every opportunity to win it. It may make the most sense to slide Evan Neal into Leatherwood's spot, but Brockermeyer could then slot into Neal's.
JoJo Earle, LSU Wide Receiver
If the LSU Tigers' first two games of 2020 are any indication, the defending national champions are going to have an uneven season.
One thing goes without question, though: Head coach Ed Orgeron has a lot of talent on campus, but the Bayou Bengals need to restock their pantry of offensive playmakers.
Reigning Biletnikoff Award winner Ja'Marr Chase opted out of this season to focus on preparation for the 2021 NFL draft, and classmate Terrace Marshall will likely play his way into a high-round draft selection. There is going to be a bright vacancy sign at the receiver position.
The Tigers struck gold with tight end/receiver hybrid Arik Gilbert, who looks the part as a true freshman, and the second Lone Star State product on this list should slide right into the rotation in 2021.
Aledo High School wideout JoJo Earle is an electrifying pass-catcher who has a sub-4.3-second 40-yard dash, according to 247Sports.
Earle is the definition of dynamo and could play in any spot all over the field. He has the speed to go deep, the frame (5'9½", 170 lbs) to sneak into the slot and be a difference-maker across the middle, and he is the ideal candidate for bubble screens and speed sweeps.
He is the type of player who can line up on the perimeter or even in the backfield. He's almost a guarantee to get immediate playing time, and he has the ability to be the biggest offensive star in LSU's '21 class, if not in the entire SEC.
Thomas Fidone, Nebraska Tight End
The Nebraska experience hasn't quite gone the way favorite son Scott Frost would have liked, but the Cornhuskers' roster was far from ready to run the type of tempo offense the head coach built at UCF.
Entering his third year in Lincoln, Frost is hoping to have a few more weapons at his disposal, and with every strong recruiting class, he gets just a little bit closer to competing in the rugged Big Ten.
One of his best players in the 2021 class is Thomas Fidone, a 6'5", 225-pound Iowa native who is an athletic playmaker and has instant-impact ability. He's a little like a big receiver and has the potential to grow into a Pat Freiermuth type.
Though he isn't going to be the best blocker in the nation at the position right away, he has the type of frame that can add strength and pounds, and he will have that potential down the road. Plus, he's known as being the type of grinder who will fit right in at Nebraska.
"As a human being, I think he was just raised the right way. I don't think football has anything to do with that," Sal Fidone, Thomas' cousin, told the Daily Nebraskan's Hugh Regester. "The kid works harder than anyone I know and never settles. He is always trying to improve himself, which is one of the reasons why he is seeing success already."
In the short term, he can be a force in the passing game. Nebraska simply doesn't have enough weapons on offense, so the Huskers can't afford to keep him on the sideline. Fidone is a top-100 player who received offers from basically every major program in the nation.
Troy Franklin, Oregon Wide Receiver
Stop if you've heard this one before: Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal registered yet another massive recruiting victory in the Golden State.
The Oregon Ducks are the hottest Pac-12 team on the recruiting trail, with the No. 3 team in the nation, and while USC is enjoying a bit of a resurgence this year, the Trojans have a long way to go to steal Cristobal's mojo.
That was obvious when 6'2", 170-pound pass-catcher Troy Franklin gave his pledge to Oregon in June, and there's no reason at present to believe he'll waver.
Franklin is a field-stretching, dynamic wide receiver. When you factor in that Johnny Johnson III and Jaylon Redd are seniors, there may be even more opportunity for Franklin in 2021 depending on what happens with their Pac-12 football this year.
Cristobal has talent all over the field, and that's why the Ducks were able to replace Dillon Mitchell on the perimeter in 2019 and will be able to do the same with transfer Juwan Johnson now off to the NFL.
Devon Williams and Mycah Pittman are a couple of guys who could fill the void, and the Ducks are also adding Kyron Ware-Hudson and Isaiah Brevard in 2021.
If Tyler Shough ultimately wins the job under center as expected, he's going to have a lot of weapons at his disposal. But none of them have Franklin's natural ability. Once he begins practice, it will be evident he needs immediate game reps.
Terrence Lewis, Tennessee Outside Linebacker
Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt is revitalizing the talent in Knoxville with his elite recruiting and quality player development, but the Volunteers need more game-changing players at pass-rusher.
They lost Darrell Taylor to the NFL. And while DeAndre Johnson has blossomed, leading the SEC in sacks three weeks in, he's a senior.
The Vols have a duo in the 2021 recruiting class who could step right in and make a splash in 5-star outside linebacker Terrence Lewis and 4-star Dylan Brooks.
Kivon Bennett has the ability to make a difference, and true freshmen Tyler Baron and Morven Joseph have bright futures. But they don't have the type of quick-twitch, playmaking ability that Lewis has.
Lewis is a 6'1", 200-pound speed-rusher from Florida whom the Vols are going to have to battle to keep, especially if the hometown Miami Hurricanes turn up the heat on him.
It was a surprise when he committed to Tennessee in April, and he has been a bit enigmatic on social media ever since. But he has stayed firm to his commitment, unlike fellow Florida high school standout Kamar Wilcoxson, who flipped from Tennessee to the Florida Gators.
Lewis has the potential to solidify the second level of the defense and add depth alongside the aforementioned players and guys like Henry To'oto'o, Quavaris Crouch and Jeremy Banks.
Most importantly, he would help the Vols close the gap with Georgia and Florida in the SEC East.
Jack Sawyer, Ohio State Strong-Side Defensive End
There are times when an elite player enters an elite program that has plenty of talent, but there's just no way to keep him off the field.
That's going to be the case with Jack Sawyer at Ohio State. He's basically another Joey Bosa.
The Pickerington, Ohio, product has the swagger and the game to back up his 5-star ranking. This is a guy who plays defensive end for his high school team and then turns around and plays quarterback.
The 6'5", 248-pound recruit is the No. 3-ranked player nationally, but it's not a stretch to think he's the most versatile defensive lineman or the most college-ready player in the entire 2021 class.
The best thing is he is athletic enough to play standing up or with his hand down. He is quick to the ball and has a terrific power-speed combination that is evident if you watch any of his game film or see him on the basketball court.
When it comes to the development of pass-rushers, is there any better in the nation than Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson? Just think of the guys he's helped put in the league recently, from the Bosa brothers to Chase Young.
Make no mistake: Sawyer has all the traits to get to the NFL and to be a big-impact guy in 2021.
Clayton Smith, Oklahoma Weak-Side Defensive End
If you're looking for instant playmakers in Oklahoma's 2021 class, the safe answer is to bet on an offensive star like Mario Williams, who appears to have the makings of a Marquise Brown type of talent.
But the bottom line is the Sooners need difference-makers on the defensive side of the ball.
One guy who fits that bill is 4-star defensive end/outside linebacker Clayton Smith, who looks should come right in and find himself in the rotation if not the starting lineup.
The Sooners could be tempted to play him on the offensive side because the 6'4", 220-pound versatile athlete is a smooth route-runner with good hands.
But it would be ridiculous if the Texarkana, Texas, prospect did. Quite frankly, he's the type of player the Sooners don't have on defense.
If he does what's expected and true freshman Reggie Grimes develops his raw ability into production, OU could have a pair of quality guys who can get after the quarterback.
So far, Oklahoma has looked soft on that side of the ball, and while this 2-2 start to the season is difficult to fathom, head coach Lincoln Riley is transitioning his team into a new era following the trio of quarterbacks they just enjoyed.
The bottom line is the Sooners need to focus on building their program back to the feared Big 12 power it was last year. In order to do that, they need elite defenders like the departed Kenneth Murray. Smith can fill that void.
Will Shipley, Clemson Running Back
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney already has proved he's much like Alabama's Nick Saban in that the best players are going to take the field
With program-changing offensive leader Travis Etienne expected to head to the NFL after his senior season this year, the Tigers are going to be looking for potential playmakers in the backfield.
They'll have some guys like Lyn-J Dixon and Kobe Pace and others, but star 2020 prospect Demarkcus Bowman transferred to the Gators.
Thankfully for the Tigers, Swinney is an elite recruiter and has the fourth-ranked class for next year, and Will Shipley may be the best running back on campus in 2021.
The 5'11", 198-pound prospect can do it all. He's got a strong upper body, already shows good push at the line of scrimmage, can accelerate once he gets to the next level and does an exceptional job of catching the ball out of the backfield. He has the chance to be the most complete back Clemson has had in a long time.
Yes, Shipley will have huge shoes to fill, and it isn't like the cupboard of players is bare. But none of those guys has the skill set of Shipley.
Had Bowman stuck around, Clemson would have had one of the top one-two punches in the country, though with Phil Mafah coming in, Clemson has another guy to pair with Shipley.
The Tigers may turn up the pressure to recruit other runners in this class, but Shipley is going to be the top playmaker at any position.
Preston Stone, SMU Quarterback
Group of Five programs like SMU don't normally get prospects like Preston Stone.
So when the Parish Episcopal School star from Dallas decided to stay home and play for the Mustangs rather than go to Alabama, Ohio State or even in-state, longtime powerhouse Texas, it was stunning news.
The Athletic's Ari Wasserman wrote about Stone's unusual recruiting journey this past week. He is the highest-rated player committed to a Group of Five program.
Stone's 247Sports profile lists former offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee (now with Miami) as his lead recruiter, but as of now, Stone doesn't show any signs of wavering.
Stone's top qualities are his accuracy and his athleticism. Though the 6'2", 205-pound quarterback doesn't have the biggest arm and isn't a tall prototypical pocket-passer, he makes a lot of plays happen with his feet and can make every throw.
It's unlikely any other Mustangs signal-caller would have the skill set of Stone, and it would be surprising if head coach Sonny Dykes didn't reward Stone's loyalty with the starting gig assuming Shane Buechele doesn't end up returning for another year.
James Williams, Miami Safety
With Miami's 3-1 start to the season, the Hurricanes should continue to surge on the recruiting trail, though head coach Manny Diaz had already gotten off to a top-10 start nationally.
The main reason is a pair of standout local prospects.
Elite defensive tackle Leonard Taylor is the kind of player who can be a difference-maker up front for The U, but the most exciting pull was keeping athlete James Williams at home, as the American Heritage High School prospect from Fort Lauderdale could have gone anywhere in the country.
The 6'5", 218-pound prospect should be a force for the next few years at the safety position.
The 'Canes have a trio of guys who could play in the NFL in juniors Gurvan Hall Jr. and Bubba Bolden and senior Amari Carter. All fall athletes have been granted an extra year of eligibility amid the pandemic, but Miami will be in terrific shape even if all three of them bolt.
There's also Avantae Williams, the No. 2 safety in the 2020 class.
But Williams is an even better prospect. How good? When you think of Miami, you should think of great safeties like Ed Reed and Sean Taylor, enforcers who could change the entire course of the game with a big hit or a momentum-swinging interception.
Williams can do all that. He can play on either side of the ball and is comfortable with the rock in his hands or playing on the second or third level of the defense.
He should get his start on the back end and excel.
