Bleacher Report's Expert Consensus Week 5 NFL Picks

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

DraftKings Line: Arizona -7



"Much like my picks, the Arizona Cardinals were terrible last week," Davenport said, "getting rolled by the Panthers in Carolina. And there are legitimate concerns about Arizona's defense and one-dimensional offense.

"Thankfully, none of that matters in Week 5 because the Cardinals are playing the raging dumpster fire that is the New York Jets—a team that will likely be starting Joe Flacco under center Sunday. This spread isn't close to big enough for me to consider taking New York."

That's fair, and Davenport isn't alone. Four of his five colleagues are joining him in hopes that the Cards will bounce back from consecutive losses. Arizona hasn't done a lot right the last couple of weeks, but the Jets' poor pass defense might not be able to do much to stop DeAndre Hopkins.

On the B/R App last week, a commenter expressed interest in hearing from lone wolves when our writers fall just short of a unanimous consensus. So let's give Gagnon the floor.

"This is, to a degree, a law-of-averages pick," he said. "Oddsmakers are catching on and adjusting to the horrible Jets, who are 0-4 against the spread this season. Meanwhile, the Cardinals suddenly look very human after a strong start. Quarterback Kyler Murray has an abysmal 45.1 passer rating on third down and an even worse 27.8 rating on deep passes this season, and the Arizona defense isn't right at all. This could very well be a blowout, but the push is on the table—along with a backdoor cover even if the Jets don't really hang."

Still, he's all alone. Nobody else trusts Gang Green enough to take them with only seven points in their back pocket.

Predictions

Davenport: Arizona

Gagnon: New York

Kahler: Arizona

Miller: Arizona

Sobleski: Arizona

Tesfatsion: Arizona

Consensus: Arizona -7



Score Prediction: Cardinals 30, Jets 17