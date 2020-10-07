Bradley Beal Rumors: Star to 'Give It a Shot' with John Wall, Wizards

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal, a frequent target in trade rumors, is reportedly planning to remain with the organization to "give it a shot" alongside a healthy John Wall.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported the news Wednesday but noted the Wizards are one of the NBA teams at a potential "crossroads" along with the Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers.

Wall has made just 73 appearances since the start of the 2017-18 season because of injuries. He missed the entire 2019-20 campaign while recovering from a ruptured Achilles.

The last time both Wall and Beal were healthy, in 2016-17, the Wizards finished fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 49-33 record and advanced to the conference semifinals before getting eliminated by the Boston Celtics in seven games.

In May, the five-time All-Star point guard said he was "itching" to get back on the floor.

"I'm 110 percent," Wall told reporters. "I'm healthy."

Meanwhile, Beal missed the resumption of the 2019-20 season because of a shoulder injury, but it wasn't considered a serious setback.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"The shoulder is great. The shoulder has been really well," he said in August. "Every single day we've been putting in the work and strengthening it. It's getting better, man."

All signs point to both guards, who each have two guaranteed years left on their contracts, being available when next season tips off.

The Wizards, who are coming off a 25-47 season, will need to have a strong bounce-back year for the trade speculation that's surrounded Beal for a while now to fade away before the deadline.

A complete rebuild could still be on the horizon in Washington.