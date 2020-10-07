AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights for October 7

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

For 30 years, Chris Jericho has created a legacy for himself as one of the very best to ever lace a pair of boots and Wednesday night on Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling paid tribute to its most recognizable star.

The celebration of all things Demo God headlined a show that also featured a high-profile, high-stakes Dog Collar Match pitting Cody against TNT Champion Mr. Brodie Lee.

Those two events alone made the October 7 episode can't-miss. What else went down on this week's broadcast and how did it affect the road to Full Gear on pay-per-view?

Find out with this recap of Wednesday's show.