Lakers' LeBron James: Anthony Davis Guarding Jimmy Butler Why He's DPOY

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo won the 2019-20 Defensive Player of the Year, but LeBron James would probably vote differently.

"That's why he's the Defensive Player of the Year," James told reporters of his Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis' ability to defend Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler in Tuesday's Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The Lakers defense set the tone throughout, and the result was a 102-96 victory and a 3-1 series lead.

Stopping Butler figured to be a key focal point for the Lakers after he dropped a 40-point triple-double and willed the Heat to victory in Game 3 even with Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic sidelined by injury.

It appeared as if he were going to do the same thing Tuesday when he made all five of his field-goal attempts on his way to 11 points in the first quarter, but Davis and the rest of the Lakers started backing off him on the perimeter to take away his penetration.

Even though Butler finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and three steals, he wasn't nearly as effective as a scorer after his initial burst.

That allowed the Lakers to keep Miami at arm's length even while they struggled for stretches on the offensive end.

Davis had just eight points at halftime before finishing with 22 but still impacted the game with that defense and his willingness to challenge shots at the rim. It is also a testament to his versatility and athleticism as a big man that he was able to stick with Butler for stretches and anchor the team's defense all while being an important factor on offense.

The University of Kentucky product is a four-time All-Defensive selection and three-time block champion.

If he continues to play defense like he did Tuesday, he will also be an NBA champion following Friday's Game 5.