Report: LSU vs. Missouri to Take Place in Columbia Because of Hurricane Concerns

The LSU vs. Missouri game, which was previously scheduled for Saturday at 9 p.m. ET in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, will now reportedly be held at Columbia, Missouri's Faurot Field due to Hurricane Delta.

Brooks Kubena of the Advocate provided the report and noted the timing and projected locations for the storm.

"The Category 4 Delta is the sixth gulf storm to take aim at Louisiana, and weather projections forecast the storm is expected to make landfall in southeast Louisiana on Friday night or Saturday morning," Kubena wrote.

Neutral-site options such as Shreveport, Louisiana, Houston and Arlington, Texas, were considered before school and SEC officials moved the game to Missouri's home field, per Kubena.

The SEC has not yet officially announced the news, but the conference did release an official statement via spokesman Herb Vincent, per Kubena.

"As we continue to monitor the path of Hurricane Delta, all preparations are being made to accommodate playing the game as scheduled in Baton Rouge or to move the game if necessary. A final decision on the status of the game is expected to be announced on Wednesday morning."

LSU released a statement as well, per Keith Farner of Saturday Down South.

"We are closely monitoring Hurricane Delta and are in close communication with SEC and University of Missouri Athletics officials on contingency plans should they become necessary. At this time, it is too early to make a determination on any impact the storm may have on Saturday’s football game against Missouri. The game remains scheduled for 8pm CT on Saturday in Tiger Stadium. We will continue to update our fans throughout the week as more information becomes available."

As Kubena noted, hurricanes forced LSU games to be moved each year from 2015 to 2017. The LSU-BYU game in 2017 moved from Houston to New Orleans, LSU-Florida in 2016 changed locations from Gainesville, Florida, to Baton Rouge and LSU-South Carolina shifted from Columbia, South Carolina, to LSU as well.

LSU has started its season 1-1 with a loss to Mississippi State and a win against Vanderbilt. The 0-2 Missouri Tigers dropped games to Alabama and Tennessee.