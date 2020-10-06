Kathryn Mayorga's Rape Case Against Cristiano Ronaldo to Go to Nevada Judge

Marco Alpozzi/Associated Press

A Nevada federal judge will hear arguments in the case regarding the rape allegation against Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Ken Ritter of the Associated Press.

Kathryn Mayorga says Ronaldo raped her in a Las Vegas hotel suite in 2009 after meeting at a nightclub. The Juventus star says the two had consensual sex, but the two sides reached a confidentiality agreement in 2010 and Mayorga was paid $375,000.

Mayorga's attorney, Leslie Mark Stovall, argues she "was pressured by Ronaldo's representatives and lacked the legal capacity to sign a non-disclosure agreement," per Ritter.

"The court must decide whether Mayorga lacked the mental capacity to assent to the settlement agreement," U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey wrote.

Mayorga filed the lawsuit against Ronaldo in 2018 after details of their agreement leaked to European publications. The 37-year-old is seeking at least $200,000 in damages for conspiracy, defamation, breach of contract, coercion and fraud.

With a judge agreeing to hear the case in public, details of the 2010 agreement could potentially be unsealed.

It's not currently known whether Ronaldo or Mayorga must attend the trial in person. No date for the proceedings has been set.