IMPACT Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades and Highlights from October 6

Credit: Impact Wrestling

In a rematch of their Victory Road encounter, Tommy Dreamer battled Brian Myers to kick off Tuesday's AXS TV presentation.

A show of disrespect from Myers ignited a fire in Dreamer that allowed him to dominate early. He dropped Myers with a clothesline on the floor, showing the intensity that once earned him the nickname "The Innovator of Violence."

A big suplex by Myers to Dreamer, onto the stage, left the veteran competitor writhing in pain and the arrogant heel ordering his mentor to stay down. Myers seized control of the bout from there, working over his opponent with a simple-yet-effective arsenal.

Dreamer created separation and fired off a series of rights, lefts and a bionic elbow as he mounted a comeback. A cutter followed for a near-fall as Dreamer found himself in the driver's seat heading into the climactic portion of the bout.

Myers cut him off with his patented DDT, but failed to put Dreamer down for three. Frustrated, he retrieved a kendo stick and swung it wildly at Dreamer. The consummate babyface ducked, delivered The White Russian Leg Sweep and teased blasting Myers with it.

"Think of my girls, Tommy!" he implored before raking the eyes and bashing his idol with the weapon. He broke it over the body of Dreamer before referees and EVP Scott D'Amore hit the ring and ordered Myers away.

Result

Dreamer defeated Myers by disqualification

Grade

C+

Analysis

The match was solidly wrestled but this was all about the closing moments.

Myers dared Dreamer to bring out his Innovator of Violence side for this match but instead, it was the self-proclaimed "Most Professional Wrestler" who went extreme, brutalizing Dreamer and sending a message to the locker room about the type of performer they are dealing with.

This is likely leading to some higher-profile match at Bound for Glory and given the enormity of that show, and the name value of these two, it is apropos.