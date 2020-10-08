Ranking the Heisman Favorites Heading into Week 6

0 of 7

John Raoux/Associated Press

Early October is usually when two, maybe three Heisman candidates separate from the pack.

By this time last year, it was just about a foregone conclusion that either Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts or Joe Burrow would win. One year before that, the race had been more or less whittled down to Tagovailoa, Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins.

But this year?

It's still anybody's guess.

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Florida's Kyle Trask are slight betting favorites at the moment, but Miami's D'Eriq King isn't far behind. Neither is Ohio State's Justin Fields, who has yet to play a game. And there's an entire gaggle of guys like Mac Jones, K.J. Costello, Sam Ehlinger, Spencer Rattler and Zach Wilson who have started strong and wouldn't need much of a push to move to the head of the class.

The next two weeks should significantly separate the wheat from the chaff, though.

Lawrence and King go head-to-head this Saturday. So do Ehlinger and Rattler. Trask faces Texas A&M this weekend and LSU the following Saturday. Jones (and Najee Harris and Jaylen Waddle) has to contend with Georgia's elite defense next Saturday.

By the time Fields finally takes the field on Oct. 24, the race may well be down to one or two clear favorites with the Buckeye as a late-entry X-factor. But it's a jumbled mess at the moment.