Knicks Trade Rumors: Victor Oladipo Deal to Be 'Higher Priority' over Chris Paul

If the New York Knicks make a major trade this offseason, they are reportedly more likely to go after Victor Oladipo than Chris Paul.

Per Marc Berman of the New York Post, Knicks president Leon Rose is likely to make Oladipo a "higher priority" than Paul in potential trade talks.

Paul has frequently been linked to the Knicks since Rose took over as team president in March.

Last month, Ian Begley of SNY.tv reported there were people with the Knicks who believed a veteran player like Paul could "jumpstart the franchise's efforts to build a winning culture" and help their young players develop winning habits.

Oladipo's status with the Indiana Pacers has been a talking point since their season came to an end in August. The Athletic's Jared Weiss reported last week the two-time All-Star is "looking to move on" from the Pacers.

In an appearance on Instagram Live's The Fat Joe Show (h/t Chris Sims of the Indianapolis Star), Oladipo denied he is looking to be traded: "I knew that question was coming. I don't know what you're talking about, man. I'm a Pacer, man. I'm a Pacer, dog. I'm a Pacer."

Oladipo, 28, is seven years younger than Paul and is owed $21 million in the final year of his contract next season. Paul is owed $41.4 million next season and has a player option the following season at $44.2 million.

The 2019-20 campaign was mostly a lost year for Oladipo. He averaged 14.5 points and shot 39.4 percent from the field in 19 games and was still clearly not 100 percent following a ruptured quad tendon from January 2019.

The Knicks finished last in the Atlantic Division this season with a 21-45 record. They haven't had a winning record or made the playoffs since 2012-13.