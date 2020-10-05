    Blazers' Damian Lillard Advocates for David Vanterpool to Get NBA HC Job

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 5, 2020

    Portland Trail Blazers assistant coach David Vanterpool, right, confers with guard Damian Lillard during a break in the action in the second half of Game 2 of the team's NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Denver. Portland won 97-90. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    The Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder are all looking for a new head coach, and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has some advice for all of them.  

    Lillard advocated for Minnesota Timberwolves assistant David Vanterpool as someone who should be a head coach:

    Vanterpool was an assistant coach for the Trail Blazers from 2013-14 through 2018-19, helping the team make the playoffs all six seasons. That Lillard became one of the best playmakers in the league during that span helped Portland become a Western Conference contender, and it is clear the point guard believes the coach had something to do with his on-court growth.

    Vanterpool was an assistant coach for the Timberwolves in 2019-20.

    Lillard isn't the only Trail Blazers guard who believes Vanterpool should be a head coach. Per Chris Burkhardt of NBC Sports Northwest, CJ McCollum said, "He's more than deserving, and it's only a matter of time before he is a head coach somewhere."

    Those are quite the endorsements for teams to potentially consider.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Trent Jr. Signs with Klutch Sports

      Trent Jr. Signs with Klutch Sports
      Portland Trail Blazers logo
      Portland Trail Blazers

      Trent Jr. Signs with Klutch Sports

      Blazer's Edge
      via Blazer's Edge

      LeBron: I Don't Start Trash Talk

      'I've never really started up a trash-talking dialogue. That's just not me. I believe the way I play the game is enough trash talking in itself'

      LeBron: I Don't Start Trash Talk
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LeBron: I Don't Start Trash Talk

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Bam: It's Up to Medical Staff

      Heat big man says he's day-to-day with neck injury, and hasn't been told if he can play in Game 4

      Bam: It's Up to Medical Staff
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Bam: It's Up to Medical Staff

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Isaiah Thomas Had Hip Surgery

      Free-agent guard will be ready for 2020-21 season

      Isaiah Thomas Had Hip Surgery
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Isaiah Thomas Had Hip Surgery

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report