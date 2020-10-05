Blazers' Damian Lillard Advocates for David Vanterpool to Get NBA HC Job

Blazers' Damian Lillard Advocates for David Vanterpool to Get NBA HC JobOctober 5, 2020
The Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder are all looking for a new head coach, and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has some advice for all of them.
Lillard advocated for Minnesota Timberwolves assistant David Vanterpool as someone who should be a head coach:
Vanterpool was an assistant coach for the Trail Blazers from 2013-14 through 2018-19, helping the team make the playoffs all six seasons. That Lillard became one of the best playmakers in the league during that span helped Portland become a Western Conference contender, and it is clear the point guard believes the coach had something to do with his on-court growth.
Vanterpool was an assistant coach for the Timberwolves in 2019-20.
Lillard isn't the only Trail Blazers guard who believes Vanterpool should be a head coach. Per Chris Burkhardt of NBC Sports Northwest, CJ McCollum said, "He's more than deserving, and it's only a matter of time before he is a head coach somewhere."
Those are quite the endorsements for teams to potentially consider.
