Blazers' Damian Lillard Advocates for David Vanterpool to Get NBA HC Job

The Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder are all looking for a new head coach, and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has some advice for all of them.

Lillard advocated for Minnesota Timberwolves assistant David Vanterpool as someone who should be a head coach:

Vanterpool was an assistant coach for the Trail Blazers from 2013-14 through 2018-19, helping the team make the playoffs all six seasons. That Lillard became one of the best playmakers in the league during that span helped Portland become a Western Conference contender, and it is clear the point guard believes the coach had something to do with his on-court growth.

Vanterpool was an assistant coach for the Timberwolves in 2019-20.

Lillard isn't the only Trail Blazers guard who believes Vanterpool should be a head coach. Per Chris Burkhardt of NBC Sports Northwest, CJ McCollum said, "He's more than deserving, and it's only a matter of time before he is a head coach somewhere."



Those are quite the endorsements for teams to potentially consider.