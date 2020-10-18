    Report: Eagles' DeSean Jackson Expected to Return from Injury vs. Giants Week 7

    Jenna CiccotelliContributor IIIOctober 18, 2020
    Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson (10)in action during the NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
    Chris Szagola/Associated Press

    Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson is expected to return from his hamstring injury in time for Thursday's game against the New York Giants, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

    Jackson had already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, although he did get in a limited practice on Friday.

    The 33-year-old hasn't played a full season in the NFL since 2013 and played just three games in 2019 after undergoing core muscle surgery in November. He returned in 2020, when he played in the Eagles' first three games of the season. He injured his hamstring in Week 3 and will miss two weeks total.

    The three-time Pro Bowler was also out at the end of the 2018 season after he injured his Achilles tendon, but he still managed to lead the league in yards per reception with 18.9. 

    Jackson signed a three-year deal with the Eagles in 2019 but has only played six total games. So far in 2020, he has 10 catches for 121 yards and no touchdowns.

    With the Eagles taking a significant hit injury-wise, with rookie Jalen Reagor moved to the injured reserve, Travis Fulgham, Greg Ward and John Hightower can be expected to slot in alongside Zach Ertz to help the Philadelphia offense manage. 

