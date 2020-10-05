Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence Says 'F--k All Y'all' to Critics on Instagram Post

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence has something to say to anyone who is hating on him or his team as they're off to a 1-3 start.

"F--k all y'all," he wrote in an Instagram comment (h/t TMZ Sports). "I play my heart for the Cowboys and my brothers. With playing through injuries since Day 1. I will never stop. If you don't see me enough stop watching stats n watch the game. F--k off my page with that b---h s--t. I handle my own."

Lawrence signed a five-year, $105 million contract extension with the Cowboys in 2019, though that contract was restructured this offseason to add a voidable year and turn $15 million of base salary into a signing bonus, according to ESPN's Todd Archer. He is one of the team's highest-paid players, behind quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver Amari Cooper, and running back Ezekiel Elliot.

But this season, Lawrence's production hasn't quite panned out. So far in his seventh season in the league, the two-time Pro Bowler has just 11 tackles, no sacks, and no quarterback hits. Lawrence played just 28 snaps in the team's lone victory against the Falcons in Week 2 with a knee injury he suffered during the first half, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Lawrence's career has been marred by injuries in the past. During his rookie year, he fractured his foot in training camp and did not make his professional debut until Week 9, and after the Cowboys placed the franchise tag on him in 2018, he shared that he had suffered from a torn labrum for the past two seasons. He had surgery to repair the injury the following April.

On Monday, Lawrence shared his thoughts on the disappointed performance from the Cowboys defense this season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"We gotta hold ourselves to a higher standard," he said, per DallasCowboys.com's David Helman. "We gotta play together as one. And I don't feel like we are holding ourselves accountable, including myself."

Lawrence and the Cowboys will get their next chance at victory against the New York Giants on Sunday.